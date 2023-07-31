Dow Jones Today: Index Higher For Second Straight Month

Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Published July 31, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • The Dow Jones gained 100 points, or 0.28%, to close July up by 3%.
  • Chevron moved up 3% after Goldman upgraded the oil company on positive free cash flow projections.
  • J&J shares dropped after a bankruptcy judge rejected a filing in its $9 billion talc lawsuit settlement.

Stocks gained to start a week that will feature several key earnings reports and conclude with the release of the July jobs report on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing higher by 0.28%, or 100 points. 

The Dow was the top performing index, outgaining the S&P 500’s upward move of 0.15% and the Nasdaq’s gain of 0.21%. The Dow closed July in the green, with the index moving 3% higher over that period. It’s the second straight month the Dow has produced gains, after rising more than 4.5% in June. 

Chevron (CVX) shares gained 3% after the company was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” from “Neutral,” citing projected improvements in return on capital employed, production per share growth and free cash flow per share. Chevron traded higher than $163 while the Goldman note set a price target of $187 for the oil giant.

Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares moved up by 3.2% after it was reported that CEO Bob Iger brought back two former top executives to advise him on overhauling the media giant.

Caterpillar (CAT) shares traded higher by 1.7% ahead of its earnings report release before markets open tomorrow. Merck & Co. (MRK) will also release earnings tomorrow and traded higher by 0.3%. 

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares fell 4% after its $9 billion talc lawsuit settlement was endangered when a judge threw out a bankruptcy filing associated with the process.

Intel (INTC)  shares fell about 2.8%, giving back some of the gains it grabbed last week after its earnings report showed the chipmaker’s cost-cutting measures helped it turn an unexpected profit in the second quarter. Microsoft (MSFT) shares dipped 0.7%. 

Salesforce (CRM) shares dipped 0.25% on a downgrade to “Equal Weight” from “Overweight” after Morgan Stanley said the software provider had long-term opportunities ahead of it, but limited benefits from generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Shares of Walmart (WMT) were down 0.03% after it paid $1.4 billion to increase its stake in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, which is now valued at around $35 billion. 

