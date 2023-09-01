Dow Jones Today: Index Moves Up on Jobs Report

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Published September 01, 2023
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • The Dow Jones finished higher by about 115 points, or 0.3%, on investors' optimism that the latest employment report will help prompt the Fed to end its interest rate hikes.
  • Intel led the Dow higher after its client Dell Technology reported blowout earnings on demand for AI technology.
  • Walgreens, the worst performing Dow stock this year, dropped 6% after its CEO announced her departure. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or about 115 points, making it the day’s best performing stock index as investors processed the latest employment report that showed a jump in the unemployment rate, raising optimism that the Federal Reserve would end rate hikes. The Dow broke a two-week losing streak to finish higher by about 1% for the week. 

Intel (INTC) shares are up 4% after PC maker Dell Technologies (DELL), which uses Intel chips in some of its models, reported better-than-expected results on demand for artificial intelligence (AI)

Chevron (CVX) shares moved 2% higher after a report showed analysts expect oil prices to move higher in 2023 after some oil-producing countries in OPEC+ have vowed to slow production.

Visa (V) gained 1% after reports that it and Mastercard (MA) will raise its fees for merchants, sending Mastercard higher by 0.7%. Also adding 1% was American Express (AXP).

Amgen (AMGN) shares were up 0.1% after the Federal Trade Commission said it would end its legal challenge over Amgen’s proposed acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), which shares rose 2.2%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares plummeted more than 7% after its CEO Rosalind Brewer announced she would resign after three years at the helm of the pharmacy chain. Walgreens is the Dow’s worst performer this year, down 36%, part of a 50% decline over the past two years.

Shares of Walt Disney Co. (DIS) fell 2.5% after it pulled its programming from the Charter Spectrum (CHTR) cable system in a dispute over costs, resulting in ESPN going off the air on those systems just as football coverage started. Shares of Charter dropped more than 3%.

