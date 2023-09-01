Dow Jones Today: Index Moves Up on Jobs Report

Key Takeaways The Dow Jones finished higher by about 115 points, or 0.3%, on investors' optimism that the latest employment report will help prompt the Fed to end its interest rate hikes.

Intel led the Dow higher after its client Dell Technology reported blowout earnings on demand for AI technology.

Walgreens, the worst performing Dow stock this year, dropped 6% after its CEO announced her departure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or about 115 points, making it the day’s best performing stock index as investors processed the latest employment report that showed a jump in the unemployment rate, raising optimism that the Federal Reserve would end rate hikes. The Dow broke a two-week losing streak to finish higher by about 1% for the week.

Intel (INTC) shares are up 4% after PC maker Dell Technologies (DELL), which uses Intel chips in some of its models, reported better-than-expected results on demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

Chevron (CVX) shares moved 2% higher after a report showed analysts expect oil prices to move higher in 2023 after some oil-producing countries in OPEC+ have vowed to slow production.

Visa (V) gained 1% after reports that it and Mastercard (MA) will raise its fees for merchants, sending Mastercard higher by 0.7%. Also adding 1% was American Express (AXP).

Amgen (AMGN) shares were up 0.1% after the Federal Trade Commission said it would end its legal challenge over Amgen’s proposed acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), which shares rose 2.2%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares plummeted more than 7% after its CEO Rosalind Brewer announced she would resign after three years at the helm of the pharmacy chain. Walgreens is the Dow’s worst performer this year, down 36%, part of a 50% decline over the past two years.

Shares of Walt Disney Co. (DIS) fell 2.5% after it pulled its programming from the Charter Spectrum (CHTR) cable system in a dispute over costs, resulting in ESPN going off the air on those systems just as football coverage started. Shares of Charter dropped more than 3%.