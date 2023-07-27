Dow Jones Today: Index Plunges, Ending Streak, on Concern About Rate Hikes

Plunging almost 300 points over two hours in the afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its 13-session winning streak, missing its chance to set its longest run of gains since 1897. The Dow closed down 0.65% or about 225 points.

Key Takeaways The Dow Jones falls 0.65%, or 225 points, the first time the index has finished in the red in 14 sessions.

Dow Chemical rises 2%, while McDonalds moves higher by 1.4% on an earnings report beat.

Honeywell plunges more than 5% as revenue falls short of projections.

Other stock indexes joined the Dow in moving downward. The S&P 500 dropped 0.6% and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%, as investors processed more positive economic news, including a U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) that showed the economy was growing faster than expectations. Investors worried economic growth could prompt even more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

On the Upswing

Dow Chemical (DOW) rose 2%, climbing for the third-straight session since its second-quarter earnings report beat estimates, thanks to lower costs.

McDonald's (MCD) shares were up 1.4% after its earnings report beat revenue and profit estimates, but the company signaled sales would slow in the second half of the year. McDonald’s earnings of $3.17 a share were above estimates of $2.78, but its chief financial officer told investors on a call that revenue was expected to moderate.

Intel (INTC) shares rose 0.4% ahead of its earnings report release after markets close.

On the Downside

Honeywell International (HON) tumbled 5% after the conglomerate’s earnings and full-year outlook were modestly above analysts' expectations. However, revenue fell to slightly lower than projections. The aerospace and building technologies provider reported revenue of $9.1 billion, less than the $9.2 billion analysts had forecast. Its earnings of $2.23 a share came in higher than the $2.21 analysts were looking to see.

American Express (AXP) dropped 2.2% following its $15 million settlement for its business-card sales practices after a Piper Sandler analyst raised concerns over how the resumption of student loan repayments could drag down the stock.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares dropped 2.4%, while Verizon (VZ) moved lower by 2.2%. Procter & Gamble (PG) shares traded 0.9% lower ahead of its earnings report on Friday.

