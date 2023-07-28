Dow Jones Today: Index Rebounds on Slowing Inflation

The Dow Jones recovered from yesterday’s selloff to gain 0.5% amid hopes that slowing inflation would end Fed rate hikes

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Published July 28, 2023
USA grocery store

Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

After stumbling on Thursday to break its 13-session streak, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the week positive, gaining 0.5%, or 176 points, as investors reacted positively to data that showed inflation continued to slow.

Key Takeaways

  • Dow Jones gains 176 points, or 0.5%, to finish the week in the green.
  • Intel jumps 6.6% after its third-quarter projections were better than expected.
  • Walgreens drops nearly 3% after it announces the departure of a top executive. 

Most of the week’s gains came in the final session, as the Dow gained 0.7% for the week. The Nasdaq gained 2% on the week after finishing higher by 1.9% today, while the S&P 500 finished higher by 1% on the day and 1% for the week. 

Investors liked that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index dropped to 3% in June, an improvement on the 3.8% pace in May. The PCE price index is used by the Federal Reserve to judge inflation and the drop signaled that the Fed is closer to achieving its target inflation rate of 2%. 

Intel (INTC) jumped 6.6% to lead the Dow 30 higher after the chipmaker posted a second-quarter profit and third-quarter revenue outlook that was better than expected.

Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) gained 2.8% after its earnings report showed its sales volume slipped, but its revenue increased 5% year-over-year after it raised prices by 7%.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares rebounded from a two-day sell off to gain 2.3%, while Boeing (BA) was higher by 2% and Verizon (VZ) moved up 1.5%. 

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was the worst performing Dow stock on the session, falling 2.7%  after it announced that its chief financial officer was leaving the company.

Chevron (CVX) was lower by 0.54% after it reported second-quarter earnings that showed revenue dropped nearly 30%, but still came in ahead of analyst forecasts.

