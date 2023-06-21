Dow Jones Today: Index Slips on Signs of Higher Rates Ahead

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, or 102 points, Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned investors that more rate hikes lie ahead.

Worries about higher interest rates sank Dow tech stocks Intel, Salesforce, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, and Apple.

Heavily-weighted UnitedHealth Group moved higher, reversing losses from last week and helping stem the Dow’s decline.

Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that inflation, clocking in at 4% in May, was still too high and that the Fed would likely need to raise interest rates again to bring it back down to its 2% target. Stocks moved lower on the comments, especially rate-sensitive tech stocks that dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Shares of Intel (INTC) plummeted 6% as the company updated investors on plans to ramp up its foundry business, which one UBS analyst suggested could foretell the chipmaker splitting its manufacturing assets and its production business.

Concerns over higher interest rates helped send other tech stocks lower, with Salesforce (CRM) falling 3.4% and IBM (IBM) dropping 1.6%. Tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) fell 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively, while Cisco Systems (CSCO) lost 1.4%.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), the Dow's most influential stock, rose 1.6%, making it the day's best performer.

Chevron (CVX) shares rose 0.8% on rebounding oil prices. Consumer staples stocks outperformed, with Procter & Gamble (PG) moving higher by 0.9%, Coca-Cola (KO) gaining 0.3%, and Walmart (WMT) rising 0.2%.

