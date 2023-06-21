Dow Jones Today: Index Slips on Signs of Higher Rates Ahead

Fed Chair Powell says fight against inflation has a long way to go

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 21, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, or 102 points, Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned investors that more rate hikes lie ahead.

Key Takeaways

  • The Dow fell alongside other major indexes, falling 0.3% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said to expect higher interest rates.
  • Worries about higher interest rates sank Dow tech stocks Intel, Salesforce, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, and Apple. 
  • Heavily-weighted UnitedHealth Group moved higher, reversing losses from last week and helping stem the Dow’s decline.

Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that inflation, clocking in at 4% in May, was still too high and that the Fed would likely need to raise interest rates again to bring it back down to its 2% target. Stocks moved lower on the comments, especially rate-sensitive tech stocks that dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Shares of Intel (INTC) plummeted 6% as the company updated investors on plans to ramp up its foundry business, which one UBS analyst suggested could foretell the chipmaker splitting its manufacturing assets and its production business.

Concerns over higher interest rates helped send other tech stocks lower, with Salesforce (CRM) falling 3.4% and IBM (IBM) dropping 1.6%. Tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) fell 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively, while Cisco Systems (CSCO) lost 1.4%.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), the Dow's most influential stock, rose 1.6%, making it the day's best performer.

Chevron (CVX) shares rose 0.8% on rebounding oil prices. Consumer staples stocks outperformed, with Procter & Gamble (PG) moving higher by 0.9%, Coca-Cola (KO) gaining 0.3%, and Walmart (WMT) rising 0.2%.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Morningstar. "Intel stock drops as foundry capacity buildout plans have one analyst predicting a company split."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description