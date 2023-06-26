Dow Jones Today: Index Flat Despite Tech Tumble

Tech stocks fell, but the Dow Jones held steady on retail gains

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 26, 2023
The Home Depot Vans for rent.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Home Depot and Nike helped stave off big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while Chevron also gained.
  • IBM shares rose on news of its deal to buy a business software provider.
  • Merck, Amgen, and Johnson & Johnson fell after Moderna was upgraded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) seesawed throughout the day to finish essentially unchanged after breaking a three-week winning streak last Friday.

The Dow was the only major index to finish near the green, as tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq and S&P 500 down 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Retail stocks gave the Dow a boost, with Home Depot (HD) the index's best performer, rising 2.4%. Nike (NKE) shares jumped 2%.

Chevron (CVX) rose 1.8% after OPEC forecast oil demand to rise through 2045.

IBM (IBM) gained 1.4% after it announced a deal to buy business software company Apptio for $4.6 billion, helping the tech pioneer build out its artificial intelligence (AI) and IT automation software. 

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) rose 0.5% after it sealed a deal to acquire home health and hospice caregiver Amedisys (AMED).  

Microsoft (MSFT) was the Dow's worst performer, falling 1.6%. Its Big Tech peers Salesforce (CRM) and Apple (AAPL) fared slightly better, losing 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

UBS analysts upgraded drugmaker Moderna (MRNA) and praised its strong product pipeline, sending shares up 1.7%. Rival Dow components, Merck & Co. (MRK) and Amgen (AMGN) fell 1.3% and 1%, respectively. Fellow drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) lost 1.1%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) shares fell 0.7% after the company revealed it will be laying off 125 managing directors across its international offices. It plans to add Bank of America executive Tom Montag, an ally of CEO David Solomon, to its board, bringing him back after leaving Goldman 15 years ago.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description