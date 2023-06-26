Key Takeaways Home Depot and Nike helped stave off big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while Chevron also gained.

IBM shares rose on news of its deal to buy a business software provider.

Merck, Amgen, and Johnson & Johnson fell after Moderna was upgraded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) seesawed throughout the day to finish essentially unchanged after breaking a three-week winning streak last Friday.

The Dow was the only major index to finish near the green, as tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq and S&P 500 down 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Retail stocks gave the Dow a boost, with Home Depot (HD) the index's best performer, rising 2.4%. Nike (NKE) shares jumped 2%.

Chevron (CVX) rose 1.8% after OPEC forecast oil demand to rise through 2045.

IBM (IBM) gained 1.4% after it announced a deal to buy business software company Apptio for $4.6 billion, helping the tech pioneer build out its artificial intelligence (AI) and IT automation software.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) rose 0.5% after it sealed a deal to acquire home health and hospice caregiver Amedisys (AMED).

Microsoft (MSFT) was the Dow's worst performer, falling 1.6%. Its Big Tech peers Salesforce (CRM) and Apple (AAPL) fared slightly better, losing 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

UBS analysts upgraded drugmaker Moderna (MRNA) and praised its strong product pipeline, sending shares up 1.7%. Rival Dow components, Merck & Co. (MRK) and Amgen (AMGN) fell 1.3% and 1%, respectively. Fellow drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) lost 1.1%.



Goldman Sachs (GS) shares fell 0.7% after the company revealed it will be laying off 125 managing directors across its international offices. It plans to add Bank of America executive Tom Montag, an ally of CEO David Solomon, to its board, bringing him back after leaving Goldman 15 years ago.

