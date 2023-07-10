Dow Jones Today: Index Gains Despite Tech Drop

Key Takeaways Amgen gained 2.5%, while Walgreens moved up 2% and Merck rose 1.3%.

Microsoft fell as investors waited for the results of a key hearing on its merger with Activision Blizzard.

Apple moved lower after its supplier Foxconn pulled out of a deal in India.

In advance of key inflation data coming later this week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rebounded from last week’s 2% drop, with investors sending the index higher by 0.5%, or 175 points.

Members of the Federal Reserve indicated in public statements that inflation continued to be a problem that could require further interest rate hikes, and the Federal Reserve’s Vice Chair, Michael Barr, said that banks could need even tighter regulations to protect financial stability. While the Dow reacted more positively to the news, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were up about 0.1% in the trading session as investors wait for Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index inflation data.

Drugmaker Amgen (AMGN) gained 2.5% to lead the Dow Jones higher, while pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) increased 2%. Another pharmaceutical manufacturer, Merck & Co. (MRK), rose by 1.3%, as the health sector moved higher by 0.7%.

The industrials sector was the best performing, moving higher by 1.3%, with Honeywell (HON) shares were up about 1.9% after it said it would buy Scadafence, an Israel-based cybersecurity provider. Caterpillar (CAT) gained 1%.

While technology stocks have been helping lead recent market gains, today they stood on the opposite end of the trend.

Microsoft (MSFT) dropped 2.4% as investors await the outcome of a U.S. District Court hearing over whether to grant the Federal Trade Commission a temporary injunction to block its acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The judge’s ruling on the injunction is expected this week, with the companies warning that the merger is likely dead if the injunction is granted.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) dropped 1.6% after one of its key suppliers, Foxconn, said it would pull out of a deal that would have built a semiconductor chip manufacturing facility in India. Apple has been urging its affiliates to diversify its supply chain in order to reduce its reliance on mainland China amid rising political tensions.

Verizon (VZ) fell 1.4% after a report showed that several major telecom companies have left behind as many as 2,000 old telephone cables that are covered in lead, potentially creating an expensive environmental cleanup for the company. AT&T (T) shares also fell on the report, dropping 2.2%.