Dow Jones Today: Index Up on Healthcare Earnings

Key Takeaways UnitedHealth’s 7.3% jump pulls the price-weighted index higher.

JPMorgan moves higher on upbeat earnings report.

Cisco continues to fall following analyst downgrade.

On the strength of banking and healthcare earnings, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in the green again, gaining 0.3%, or just a little over 110 points, in the week’s final trading session.

Following last week’s employment report and this week's inflation data, the Dow Jones finished positively every session this week, ending higher by 2.4% after dropping 1.9% last week. While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 dipped 0.1% today, both indexes gained for the week, with the Nasdaq pushing higher by 3.3% and the S&P 500 moving up by 2.5%.

While the Dow Jones finished the day in the green, that’s primarily on the strength of session leader UnitedHealth Group (UNH), whose high share price of more than $480 can exert an oversized influence on the price-weighted index. Of the Dow’s 30 stocks, only 11 finished positively, with UnitedHealth’s rise of 7.3% pulling the index higher.

UnitedHealth shares surged after it reported double-digit revenue growth and raised its full-year profit forecast in its second quarter earnings. After an executive warned that costs would increase due to more covered surgical procedures, the medical care ratio of 83.2% came in lower than expected.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) posted a 44% year-over-year increase in its net interest income, partly a result of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking campaign.

Other Dow healthcare industry stocks pushed higher as well, including a 0.9% jump from Merck & Co. (MRK), and a 0.7% increase for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Microsoft (MSFT) shares moved higher by 0.7% after a U.K. regulatory committee said it would extend its probe into its merger with Activision Blizzard by six weeks.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) continued its up-and-down reaction to this week’s analyst downgrade, falling 2.2% in the session after its rebound from losses earlier in the week. Chevron (CVX) fell 2.5% as crude oil prices declined for the first time this week.

Shares of the Walt Disney Company (DIS) slid 2% after CEO Bob Iger said the entertainment giant may look to sell some of its TV assets like ABC and ESPN.