Dow Jones Today: Index Jumps 300 Points

Key Takeaways 3M led the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher after an upgrade from Bank of America analysts.

Apple shares fell 0.8% despite an analyst raising its price target to $200.

Shares of Salesforce were up 3.5% after it raised prices for the first time in 7 years.



For the second consecutive session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was the best-performing index Tuesday, rising 0.9% or 315 points, as investors anticipated tomorrow's inflation data.

Investors are hopeful Wednesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will clarify the severity of future Federal Reserve rate hikes. The Dow outperformed the S&P 500, which gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite, up 0.6%.

Materials conglomerate 3M (MMM) gained 4.5% to lead the Dow higher after a Bank of America Securities analyst upgraded the company’s stock to "Hold" from "Sell," keeping its price target unchanged at $110 a share. 3M, which traded at more than $101, is down 17% on the year and is off its January 2018 high of $258.63.

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) rose 3.5% after it raised prices on its services by an average of 9%, the first time in seven years the cloud-based software provider has raised its rates.

Boeing (BA) shares moved 2% higher after the jet maker said it delivered 60 aircraft in June, the most since March. Boeing also announced it logged orders for 288 aircraft in June, most from a previously-disclosed order from Air India.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares rose 0.2% after a U.S. court sided with the company in its contested acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI), shares of which jumped 11% today. The court's decision will allow Microsoft to close the deal with Activision before a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hearing scheduled for August. The merger still faces hurdles, including a challenge from U.K. regulators.

Pharmaceutical stocks, which led the Dow higher yesterday, reversed course, with Merck & Co. (MRK) falling 1.2%, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dropping 0.5%, and Amgen (AMGN) dipping 0.4%. J&J’s shares were also impacted by news that the Food and Drug Administration classified a recall of its electrosurgical tools as “most serious.”

Shares of Apple (AAPL) dropped 0.8% today to $188.09. Though KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts said they expect more positive performance from the iPhone maker, setting a new price target of $200.

