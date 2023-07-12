Dow Jones Today: Index Jumps on Inflation Drop

Key Takeaways The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% Wednesday after data showed inflation slowing in June to its lowest rate since 2021.

Salesforce led the Dow higher, while Cisco was the index's worst performer after an analyst downgrade.

Shares of Intel moved higher alongside other chip stocks, boosted by reports of Nvidia possibly supporting the IPO of chip designer Arm.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its winning week, rising 0.3% or 96 points, Wednesday after data showed inflation continuing to cool.

The monthly Consumer Price Index showed that prices rose 3% year over year in June, falling further than analysts expected from 4% in May. Stocks rose across the board, with the Nasdaq rising 1.3% and the S&P 500 up 0.8%.

Tech stocks led the way, with shares of Salesforce (CRM) and Intel (INTC) rising 2.6% and 2%, respectively. Intel rose alongside other chip stocks, boosted by reports of Nvidia (NVDA) possibly acting as an anchor investor for chip designer Arm's IPO.

Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) rose 2% despite the investment bank warning Wall Street of flagging profit. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) rose 0.5% after Jeffries upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold.

A Bank of America Global Research analyst Tal Liani downgraded Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Neutral from Buy, sending its shares lower by 2.6%, making it the Dow's worst-performing stock. In a note, Liani said the network infrastructure provider’s revenue growth of 13% is unsustainable and based on a backlog of orders dating back to the pandemic.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) fell 2.2% ahead of its earnings report before the bell Friday. The company's earnings are expected to reflect the higher costs associated with more seniors having elective surgical procedures.

Healthcare was one of only two sectors to end the day in the red, falling 0.3%. Dow components Merck & Co. (MRK), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) fell 1.1%, 0.8%, and 0.4%, respectively.