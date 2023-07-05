Dow Jones Today: Index Drops on Fed Minutes

Key Takeaways Salesforce rose 1% after it announced a new AI large language model.

Boeing shares rose on a multi-billion deal with Germany and news workers at a key supplier agreed to end a week-long strike.

Shares of chemical maker Dow fell after it was sued by Norfolk Southern over an Ohio train wreck cleanup.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) slipped 0.4%, or 129 points, Wednesday as investors reviewed the deliberations behind the U.S. central bank's decision to pause rate hikes last month.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting confirmed that officials see more rate hikes coming this year, though the pace of these hikes will likely be slower. The threat of higher interest rates also sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling about 0.2% each.



Boeing (BA) was the Dow's best-performing stock, rising 1.1% after it was reported Germany would buy 60 Chinook helicopters for a total value of 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion). The company could also be benefiting from the news last week that a labor dispute at key supplier Spirit AeroSystems was resolved.

Salesforce (CRM) shares moved up 1% following the company’s announcement last week that it would introduce a new large language model that can generate longer lengths of text.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares rose 0.1% despite reports the White House is considering requiring cloud computing providers to get government permission before they provide services powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to Chinese customers.

Nike (NKE) fell 1.9% as the fallout from last week's earnings report continued. The shoemaker's earnings missed expectations last Friday, and its $8.5 billion in unsold inventory made investors nervous.

Shares of chemical maker Dow (DOW) fell 1.8% after it was sued by railroad company Norfolk Southern over the cost of cleaning up the site of a February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Chevron (CVX) didn’t benefit from a 3% jump in oil futures, with shares of the oil giant falling 0.6%. Oil was boosted by comments from Saudi Arabia indicating the country would keep production low through August to support oil prices.

Apple (AAPL) fell 0.5% following the news it would cut back its production goals for the newly-announced Vision Pro headset. Nonetheless, the company’s market capitalization remained above $3 trillion.

