Dow Jones Today: Index Plunges on Strong Jobs Data

Key Takeaways The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1% Thursday after private payroll data raised fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes ahead.

Treasury bond yields surged, sending bank stocks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase lower.

Oil futures fell, sending Chevron stock lower by 2.2%.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.1%, or 366 points, Thursday after private sector payroll data showed that the labor market remains strong, raising fears that the Federal Reserve could hike rates faster or higher than planned.

According to payroll services firm ADP, private employers added 497,000 jobs in June, more than double what Wall Street expected. That sent stocks plummeting, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropping 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

Home Depot (HD) led the Dow lower, falling 2.9%. The consumer discretionary sector dropped 1.6% on concerns that higher rates will eventually hit consumer spending.

Shares of American Express (AXP) fell 2.3% after the stock was downgraded by Baird analysts.

Chevron (CVX) fell 2.2% after rival ExxonMobil (XOM) warned falling natural gas prices and margins could cut its second-quarter profit in half compared to last quarter. Exxon shares fell 3.7%.

Worries about elevated interest rates helped send yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury bonds to their highest levels since March, sparking a sell-off in bank stocks. Goldman Sachs (GS) shares fell 2.2% while JPMorgan Chase (JPM) dropped 1%.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) shares slipped 0.3%, making it one of the Dow’s best performers after a Jefferies analyst expressed confidence in its proposed acquisition of home healthcare company Amedisys (AMED).

Only two components of the Dow 30 were left unscathed. Microsoft (MSFT) rose 1%, outdoing the broader technology sector, down 0.3%. Microsoft was lifted by a Morgan Stanley note saying it's one of the companies with the most potential to benefit from generative artificial intelligence (AI), forecasting another 20% in gains for the stock. Apple (AAPL) also gained, rising about 0.3%.