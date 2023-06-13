Dow Jones Today: Inflation Down, Index Up

Falling inflation boosts conviction that Fed will pause rate hikes after a year of steep increases

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 13, 2023
People shop at Lincoln Market on June 12, 2023 in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Caterpillar rose 3.2%, leading all Dow components higher.
  • Amgen shares gained after the company responded to regulators' suit to block its merger with Horizon Therapeutics.
  • Apple shares fell slightly after an analyst downgrade on fears of lower iPhone sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.4%, or about 145 points, after May’s inflation report encouraged investors the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady at least until July.

Inflation fell to 4% in May, in line with Wall Street expectations. That buoyed investor confidence that the Fed will decide at tomorrow’s FOMC meeting to hold steady, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Markets rose across the board, with the Nasdaq gaining about 0.8% and the S&P 500 rising 0.7%, extending its bull market run.

Caterpillar (CAT) was the Dow’s best-performing stock, rising 3.2%. Industrial stocks were among the day’s biggest winners, with Chemical maker Dow (DOW) rising 2.6%.

Intel (INTC) stock also rose 2.6% after an unidentified source told media outlets that the chipmaker was in talks to be an anchor investor in chip designer Arm’s IPO.

Amgen (AMGN) was up 2.2% after the drugmaker blasted the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for attempting to block its $27.8 billion merger with Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), calling the intervention “as misguided as it is unprecedented.”

Salesforce (CRM) was the worst performing stock of the Dow 30, falling 2.2% after competitor Oracle (ORCL) beat analyst earnings estimates and announced it plans to develop generation artificial intelligence services.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell about 0.3% after hitting an all-time high yesterday. UBS analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, saying they saw a possible slowdown in iPhone sales. Still, shares of Apple are up 41% this year and the company is on the cusp of reaching a $3 trillion valuation.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. CME Group. “FedWatch Tool.”

  2. Bloomberg. “Arm Courts Intel as Anchor Investor in Upcoming IPO.”

  3. FiercePharma. “Amgen, Horizon blast FTC's 'baseless assumptions' in response to antitrust lawsuit.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description