Dow Jones Today: Markets Sputter To Start Shortened Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.7%, or 245 points, as markets took a breather after rallying to their highest levels in a year. Intel (INTC), Nike (NKE), and Boeing (BA) all fell more than 3%, weighing on the index.



Key Takeaways The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% on the first day of a shortened trading week.

Intel slipped after the chipmaker announced tens of billions of dollars of investments in manufacturing facilities in Germany and Israel.

Nike shares fell after a research note suggested inventory problems could continue.



Markets weren't lifted by an unexpected rise in homebuilder activity, which jumped in May to an annualized rate of 1.63 million single and multi-family units from 1.34 million in April. That's the largest month-over-month increase in more than three decades.

All three stock indexes moved lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.4% and the Nasdaq ticking down about 0.1%, following a week where all three indexes finished higher.

Intel was the worst-performing stock in Dow, falling 4% after announcing it would spend $33 billion to build a German chip manufacturing facility after the German government agreed to cover a third of the cost—about 10 billion euros. The chipmaker also announced Sunday a $25 billion investment in Israeli manufacturing, part of efforts to reduce reliance on China or Taiwan for chipmaking.

Nike shares fell 3.6% after a research note from Morgan Stanley indicated that the worldwide demand for sportswear was likely to remain low, putting more inventory pressure on the shoemaker.

Boeing shares dropped 3.5% after rival Airbus announced a 500-jet deal with Indian airline IndiGo at the Paris Air Show. The Seattle-based aircraft maker announced several deals of its own at the show, totaling about 350 jet sales.

Chevron (CVX) slipped 2.3% along with oil futures after China's central bank cut its main interest rate in a potential sign of a fizzling post-Covid economic recovery.

Salesforce (CRM) was the best-performing stock of the Dow 30, rising 2.5%.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) climbed 2.4%, rebounding slightly after falling almost 5% last week on news seniors were seeking more surgical procedures, pressuring the insurer’s costs.