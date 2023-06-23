Dow Jones Today: Index Falls, Breaking 3-Week Winning Streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.7%, or 219 points, Friday to cap a losing week as worsening economic data renewed investors’ concerns about a looming recession.

Key Takeaways The Dow fell 0.7% to finish the week down1.7%, as the market rally stalled amid revived recession fears.

Tech stocks dragged the Dow lower, with Salesforce, Cisco, IBM leading the declines.

Visa rose on news it hired away the finance chief from Electronic Arts.

The Dow declined for the fifth consecutive session to finish the week down 1.7%, ending a three-week winning streak. Investors feared signs of a recession, sparked by signs from Fed officials that further rate hikes are coming, along with a decline in the Purchasing Managers’ Index for the service sector.

The Nasdaq was the day’s worst-performing major index, falling 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

Technology stocks, which have been on a tear for weeks, led the Dow’s declines. Cisco (CSCO) was the worst-performing stock in the Dow 30, falling 1.6%, while Salesforce (CRM) dropped 1.5% and Microsoft (MSFT) shares lost 1.4%.

Shares of Nike (NKE) fell 0.5% after analysts from Barclays and Wells Fargo lowered their outlook for the shoemaker ahead of its earnings report next Thursday.

Intel (INTC) was the Dow's biggest gainer, rising 0.9% to rebound slightly from losses earlier this week. Still, the stock finished the week down 6.5% after announcing an internal restructuring and new manufacturing facilities in Germany, Israel, and Poland.

Visa (V) rose 0.5% on news that the company hired Electronics Arts (EA) finance chief Chris Suh to be its next CFO. Shares of EA dipped 0.2%.

3M (MMM) rose 0.3% after the company agreed to pay $10.3 billion over a 13-year-period to settle a series of lawsuits over its release of per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), known as “forever chemicals,” into drinking water. The agreement also stipulates that 3M stop manufacturing the chemicals by 2025.

