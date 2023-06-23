Dow Jones Today: Index Falls, Breaking 3-Week Winning Streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.7%, or 219 points, Friday to cap a losing week as worsening economic data renewed investors’ concerns about a looming recession.
Key Takeaways
- The Dow fell 0.7% to finish the week down1.7%, as the market rally stalled amid revived recession fears.
- Tech stocks dragged the Dow lower, with Salesforce, Cisco, IBM leading the declines.
- Visa rose on news it hired away the finance chief from Electronic Arts.
The Dow declined for the fifth consecutive session to finish the week down 1.7%, ending a three-week winning streak. Investors feared signs of a recession, sparked by signs from Fed officials that further rate hikes are coming, along with a decline in the Purchasing Managers’ Index for the service sector.
The Nasdaq was the day’s worst-performing major index, falling 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%.
Technology stocks, which have been on a tear for weeks, led the Dow’s declines. Cisco (CSCO) was the worst-performing stock in the Dow 30, falling 1.6%, while Salesforce (CRM) dropped 1.5% and Microsoft (MSFT) shares lost 1.4%.
Shares of Nike (NKE) fell 0.5% after analysts from Barclays and Wells Fargo lowered their outlook for the shoemaker ahead of its earnings report next Thursday.
Intel (INTC) was the Dow's biggest gainer, rising 0.9% to rebound slightly from losses earlier this week. Still, the stock finished the week down 6.5% after announcing an internal restructuring and new manufacturing facilities in Germany, Israel, and Poland.
Visa (V) rose 0.5% on news that the company hired Electronics Arts (EA) finance chief Chris Suh to be its next CFO. Shares of EA dipped 0.2%.
3M (MMM) rose 0.3% after the company agreed to pay $10.3 billion over a 13-year-period to settle a series of lawsuits over its release of per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), known as “forever chemicals,” into drinking water. The agreement also stipulates that 3M stop manufacturing the chemicals by 2025.