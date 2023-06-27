Dow Jones Today: Index Ends 6-Day Losing Streak

Key Takeaways Intel, Microsoft, Apple, and Cisco helped push Dow up more than 0.6%.

Nike shares traded higher ahead of Thursday’s earnings report.

Walgreens shares sank after the pharmacy chain missed earnings expectations and lowered its full-year guidance.

Riding a wave of economic indicators that pointed to the resilience of U.S. consumer finances, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose about 0.6%, or 209 points to end a six-day losing streak.

Consumer confidence rose to its highest level in a year and a half. And new home sales jumped in May to 763,000, a 15% increase from the same month last year and well above the 670,000 economists were expecting.

The technology sector helped lift markets, with the Nasdaq moving up about 1.7% and the S&P 500 gaining 1.2%.

Intel (INTC) rose about 2.5% to lead the Dow higher, with other tech stocks following closely behind. Microsoft (MSFT) moved up 1.8%, Cisco Systems (CSCO) rose 1.3%, and IBM (IBM) gained 0.8%. Apple (AAPL) rose 1.5% to close at $188.06, a new all-time high.

Retail stocks, yesterday's biggest winners, continued to boost the Dow, with shares of Home Depot (HD) up 1.9%. Shares of Nike (NKE) traded 1.7% higher ahead of its quarterly earnings report on Thursday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) plummeted 9.3% after it slashed its full-year earnings guidance to $4.00 to $4.05 a share, down from $4.45 to $4.65. The retail pharmacy chain, which missed earnings expectations for the first time since July 2020 this morning, was the worst-performing stock in the Dow and S&P 500.

Shares of 3M (MMM) fell 2.1% as the industrial giant continues to navigate the fallout of its $10.3 billion settlement of “forever chemical” lawsuits.

Amgen (AMGN) fell 1% after six states joined the FTC's lawsuit to block the company's $28 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics.

