Dow Jones Today: Index Ends 6-Day Losing Streak

Tech and retail stocks helped lift the Dow Jones, while Walgreens plummeted after lowering its earnings outlook

Published June 27, 2023
The Nike stock ticker is seen on display on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Intel, Microsoft, Apple, and Cisco helped push Dow up more than 0.6%.
  • Nike shares traded higher ahead of Thursday’s earnings report. 
  • Walgreens shares sank after the pharmacy chain missed earnings expectations and lowered its full-year guidance.

Riding a wave of economic indicators that pointed to the resilience of U.S. consumer finances, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose about 0.6%, or 209 points to end a six-day losing streak. 

Consumer confidence rose to its highest level in a year and a half. And new home sales jumped in May to 763,000, a 15% increase from the same month last year and well above the 670,000 economists were expecting.

The technology sector helped lift markets, with the Nasdaq moving up about 1.7% and the S&P 500 gaining 1.2%. 

Intel (INTC) rose about 2.5% to lead the Dow higher, with other tech stocks following closely behind. Microsoft (MSFT) moved up 1.8%, Cisco Systems (CSCO) rose 1.3%, and IBM (IBM) gained 0.8%. Apple (AAPL) rose 1.5% to close at $188.06, a new all-time high.

Retail stocks, yesterday's biggest winners, continued to boost the Dow, with shares of Home Depot (HD) up 1.9%. Shares of Nike (NKE) traded 1.7% higher ahead of its quarterly earnings report on Thursday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) plummeted 9.3% after it slashed its full-year earnings guidance to $4.00 to $4.05 a share, down from $4.45 to $4.65. The retail pharmacy chain, which missed earnings expectations for the first time since July 2020 this morning, was the worst-performing stock in the Dow and S&P 500.

Shares of 3M (MMM) fell 2.1% as the industrial giant continues to navigate the fallout of its $10.3 billion settlement of “forever chemical” lawsuits.

Amgen (AMGN) fell 1% after six states joined the FTC's lawsuit to block the company's $28 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
