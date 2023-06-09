Dow Jones Today: Index Inches Up Ahead of Fed Meeting

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 09, 2023
The Salesforce logo is displayed in the top of their office building above Bryant Park.

Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Key Takeaway

  • Dow ended the week in the grain following four straight sessions of gains.
  • Salesforce led the Dow higher, while tech stocks Microsoft and Apple also moved up.
  • Amgen shares fell after CMS said it owes Medicare rebates on its drugs that increased in price faster than inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ticked up about 0.1%, or 44 points, on below-average volume as investors await next week's inflation reading and an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow closed in the green for the fourth straight session, finishing the week up about 0.4%. The S&P 500 continued to rise, climbing 0.1%, after officially entering a bull market yesterday. The Nasdaq closed up about 0.2%.

Still riding on news of an executive shakeup, Salesforce (CRM) led the Dow higher, moving up 2.8%. Other Dow tech stocks also performed well, with International Business Machines (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT) rising 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. Apple (AAPL) shares gained 0.3%. 

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which yesterday announced a 14% dividend hike, continued to climb, rising 0.7%. Merck & Co. (MRK) gained about 0.4%.

For the second straight session, Dow Chemical (DOW) was the worst-performing stock of the Dow 30, dropping 2%. Intel (INTC) shares lost about 1.5%, while retailers Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Home Depot (HD) sank 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Shares of Amgen (AMGN) fell 0.9% after the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the drugmaker owed Medicare for drugs that increased in price faster than inflation. 

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services. "Inflation Reduction Act Continues to Lower Out-of-Pocket Prescription Drug Costs for Drugs with Price Increases Above Inflation."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description