Dow Jones Today: Index Down on Debt Ceiling Jitters

Key Takeaways Dow Jones ticks downward on worries of debt deal opposition.

Merck is Dow’s worst performer, along with Visa and Procter & Gamble.

Intel, Apple, Cisco, and Salesforce continue to ride the AI wave.



Hopes of a debt ceiling deal were rattled after some Republican lawmakers expressed opposition to the agreement, helping send the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower by 0.15%, or 50 points.

After reaching a deal this weekend, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged Congress to approve the legislation, which has been set for a vote Wednesday. But at least 20 Republican House members came out against the deal.

Markets were mixed in reaction to the news, with the Nasdaq moving higher by 0.4% while the S&P 500 was flat.

Intel (INTC) moved higher by almost 3.5% to lead all stocks in the Dow 30. The chipmaker got a boost from Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, who told journalists his company could have Intel manufacture some of its GPUs to meet booming demand for AI chips.

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) gained 1.5% ahead of the software company’s first-quarter earnings report, scheduled for after the bell on Wednesday. Investors will be looking for details on Salesforce’s AI tool, Einstein GPT.

Apple (AAPL) moved higher by 1.1% while shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) rose 0.7%.



Merck & Co. (MRK) was the Dow's worst-performing stock, falling 1.7%. And consumer staples stocks continued to suffer amid the Big Tech rally. Procter & Gamble (PG) shares fell more than 1.5% and Coca-Cola (KO) traded 0.8% lower.

Shares of Chevron (CVX) fell 0.6% after oil futures fell more than 4% to below $70 a barrel ahead of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting.

Walt Disney (DIS) traded lower by 0.5%, despite its Little Mermaid remake topping the long weekend box office, raking in $117 million in domestic ticket sales.

