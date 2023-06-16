DraftKings and Fanatics in Bidding War for PointsBet's US Assets

Published June 16, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • DraftKings makes higher offer than Fanatics for the U.S. assets of PointsBet.
  • The $195 million bid exceeds Fanatics' by $45 million.
  • PointsBet said it will consider the deal as shareholders are set to vote on the one from Fanatics this month.

A bidding war is underway for parts of Australian sports betting site PointsBet.

Boston-based online sports entertainment and gambling company DraftKings (DKNG) offered $195 million in cash for the U.S. assets of PointsBet. That is $45 million more than rival Fanatics agreed to pay last month.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins wrote in a letter to PointsBet that its proposal is superior to Fanatics’, “both due to the value it would deliver to your shareholders and our expected ability to consummate the Proposed Transaction more quickly.”

PointsBet said it had received the unsolicited offer and the directors along with their advisers are considering it. However, it noted that “subject to the outcome” of its review, the board “continues to recommend that Shareholders vote in favor” of the Fanatics bid. 

The company’s investors are scheduled to cast their ballots at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on June 30.  

Shares of DraftKings fell 1.3% on Friday following the news. 

DKNG YTD

YCharts
