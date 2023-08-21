DuPont Agrees to Sell $1.8 Billion Resins Unit to Jordan Co. It Refocuses

By
Kathleen Marshall
Kathleen Marshall
Full Bio
Kathleen Marshall has over 25 years of writing and editing experience. She is a member of the Blockchain Council and is a certified cryptocurrency expert.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 21, 2023
A logo of DuPont is pictured outside the DuPont Industrial Biosciences' facility on June 9, 2020 in Leiden, Netherlands.

Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Materials manufacturer DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has agreed to sell its 80.1% controlling stake in Delrin to private equity firm The Jordan Company in a deal valued at $1.8 billion.

Key Takeaways

  • The Jordan Company will buy an 80.1% stake in the DuPont resins business Delrin.
  • The deal is valued at $1.8 billion.
  • The transaction is expected to close near year-end.

In addition to the cash proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion, DuPont, as part of its strategy to refocus its business, will also receive a note receivable of $350 million and hold a 19.9% non-controlling equity interest in Delrin following the deal's closing.

"Today's announcement largely completes our planned exit of the former M&M segment, advancing our position as a premier multi-industrial company," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

Earlier this month, DuPont raised its sales forecast for 2023, predicting a pickup in demand for its materials used to make automotive components and semiconductors. In May of this year, the company said it does not anticipate any mergers and acquisition deals in the foreseeable future.

Delrin is known for high-load mechanical applications such as gears, safety restraints, door systems, conveyor belts, healthcare delivery devices, and other demanding products and parts. 

The Jordan Company has received fully committed funding for the transaction, which is expected to close around year-end 2023, pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Bloomberg. “DuPont Agrees to Sell $1.8 Billion Resins Unit to Jordan Co.

  2. PRNewswire. “DuPont Announces Agreement to Divest ~80% Ownership in Delrin® Business to TJC

  3. Reuters. “DuPont to sell Delrin resins unit to PE firm for around $1.8 bln - Bloomberg News

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description