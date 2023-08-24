Earn up to 5.85% With One of These 11 Top-Paying Jumbo CDs

Term Length Rate Term Minimum Deposit Best 6-Month Jumbo CDs One American Bank 5.85% APY 6 months $100,000 Veridian Credit Union 5.50% APY 7 months $100,000 Best 1-Year Jumbo CDs Connexus Credit Union 5.76% APY 12 months $100,000 Sun East Federal Credit Union 5.75% APY 11 months $100,000 Finworth 5.67% APY 14 months $50,000 All In Credit Union 5.59% APY 12 months $100,000 State Bank of Texas 5.55% APY 12 months $50,000 My eBanc 5.52% APY 12 months $100,000 Best 18-Month Jumbo CDs Abound Credit Union 5.65% APY 15 months $100,000 All In Credit Union 5.59% APY 18 months $100,000 Finworth 5.58% APY 18 months $50,000

Always Shop Standard CDs As Well

While, in theory, jumbo CDs offer higher rates in exchange for your willingness to bring a larger deposit to the bank or credit union, that does not always play out in the CD marketplace. Often, you can find higher rates among standard CDs, giving you the option to open one of those instead and simply making a jumbo-sized deposit.

As you can see below, today's top jumbo CD rates exceed non-jumbo rates in six of the major terms. But in the other two, you're better off with a standard CD.

Still, even if the term you're shopping for shows a higher rate for the top jumbo certificates, it's smart to shop both types. That's because the number of standard CDs on offer dramatically dwarfs the number of available jumbo CDs. As a result, you have a much deeper menu of choices. In fact, the number of options in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs that pay 5.50% APY or better is a whopping 30.



Will Jumbo CD Rates Go Higher This Year?

The Federal Reserve has been aggressively hiking the federal funds rate since March 2022 in a fight against decades-high inflation. With 11 increases across 12 meetings, the central bank has raised its benchmark rate a cumulative 5.25%. That's taken the fed funds rate beyond its 2006–2007 peak and to its highest level since 2001.

At the moment, it's impossible to say whether CD rates have more room to run, as the answer hinges entirely on whether or not the Fed will implement another rate hike in 2023. After its July meeting, the Fed's official statement left the door open for additional increases this year, emphasizing its commitment to bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target level.

In post-meeting comments, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that the rate-setting committee has not made any decisions yet on whether to raise rates again in 2023 or, if so, what timing or pace any increases would follow. He specifically stated that a hike and a pause were each possibilities at the next meeting, scheduled for September 19–20.

At the time of this writing, financial markets are betting on less than 20% odds of a September Fed increase, with the probabilities of an increase at the November or December meetings rising to the 40–45% range.

Time will tell what the Fed actually does over the rest of 2023. If they do implement another increase, that will almost certainly nudge CD returns a little higher. But with rates already at record levels, the gains will be minor. If instead the Fed signals it's ready to hold rates steady for good, the top CD rates could begin inching lower.

For money you don't want to commit to a CD, consider one of the options in our daily rankings of the best high-yield savings accounts and the best money market accounts, which are also paying record rates right now.

