Earnings Beat of the Week: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Soar as EPS Tops Forecasts

Fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) posted second-quarter earnings on Wednesday that blew past analysts' expectations. Its shares soared more than 20% after the news.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 came in at more than six times the consensus estimate of 17 cents.

Abercrombie has so far defied the broader slowdown in discretionary spending that has affected other retailers including Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Foot Locker.

With Wednesday's gain, Abercrombie & Fitch shares have more than doubled so far this year.

The company posted a $56.9 million profit, swinging from a loss of $16.8 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 was more than six times the consensus estimate of 17 cents. Revenue, or net sales, came in at $935.3 million, up 16% from the year-ago quarter and also exceeding projections of $842.4 million.

"Our net sales and operating margin exceeded our expectations," CEO Fran Horowitz said. "We continue to see strong customer receptivity of our brands and product, led by 26% net sales growth in Abercrombie brands."

Abercrombie revised its full-year outlook higher as a result. It now expects sales to rise by low double-digits, well above the previous 2% to 4% growth estimate for 2023. The retailer also expects higher operating margins in the range of 8% to 9%, up from earlier projections of 5% to 6%.



Abercrombie's blistering results are a notable exception to those of other retailers, like Target (TGT) and Home Depot (HD), which have grappled with a slowdown in discretionary spending. Falling discretionary sales contributed to Target's first quarterly sales decline in six years, while Home Depot's revenue fell 2% as customers bought fewer big-ticket items.

Apparel retailers have been among the hardest-hit. Shares of Foot Locker (FL) lost more than a third of their value on Wednesday after same-store sales fell almost 10%, reflecting lower spending on the company's footwear and apparel.

With Wednesday's gain, Abercrombie & Fitch shares have more than doubled so far this year, far outperforming the 3% increase for the benchmark SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), a proxy for the performance of the retail sector.