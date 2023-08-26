Earnings Beat of the Week: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Soar as EPS Tops Forecasts

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 26, 2023
Abercrombie & Fitch store

anouchka / Getty Images

Fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) posted second-quarter earnings on Wednesday that blew past analysts' expectations. Its shares soared more than 20% after the news.

Key Takeaways

  • Shares of fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch soared more than 20% on Wednesday after the company posted second-quarter earnings that blew past expectations.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 came in at more than six times the consensus estimate of 17 cents.
  • Abercrombie has so far defied the broader slowdown in discretionary spending that has affected other retailers including Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Foot Locker.
  • With Wednesday's gain, Abercrombie & Fitch shares have more than doubled so far this year.

The company posted a $56.9 million profit, swinging from a loss of $16.8 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 was more than six times the consensus estimate of 17 cents. Revenue, or net sales, came in at $935.3 million, up 16% from the year-ago quarter and also exceeding projections of $842.4 million.

"Our net sales and operating margin exceeded our expectations," CEO Fran Horowitz said. "We continue to see strong customer receptivity of our brands and product, led by 26% net sales growth in Abercrombie brands."

Abercrombie revised its full-year outlook higher as a result. It now expects sales to rise by low double-digits, well above the previous 2% to 4% growth estimate for 2023. The retailer also expects higher operating margins in the range of 8% to 9%, up from earlier projections of 5% to 6%.

Abercrombie's blistering results are a notable exception to those of other retailers, like Target (TGT) and Home Depot (HD), which have grappled with a slowdown in discretionary spending. Falling discretionary sales contributed to Target's first quarterly sales decline in six years, while Home Depot's revenue fell 2% as customers bought fewer big-ticket items.

Apparel retailers have been among the hardest-hit. Shares of Foot Locker (FL) lost more than a third of their value on Wednesday after same-store sales fell almost 10%, reflecting lower spending on the company's footwear and apparel.

With Wednesday's gain, Abercrombie & Fitch shares have more than doubled so far this year, far outperforming the 3% increase for the benchmark SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), a proxy for the performance of the retail sector.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) vs. S&P Retail ETF (XRT) YTD Return

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Abercrombie & Fitch. "Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second-Quarter Results."

  2. Abercrombie & Fitch. "Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second-Quarter Results." Page 2.

  3. Target Corp. "Target Corp. Reports Second-Quarter Earnings."

  4. The Home Depot. "The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results; Updates Fiscal 2023 Guidance."

  5. Foot Locker Inc. "Foot Locker Inc. Reports 2023 Second-Quarter Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description