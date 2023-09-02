Earnings Beat of the Week: CrowdStrike's AI-Powered Platform Boosts Revenue

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published September 02, 2023
CrowdStrike

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (CRWD) posted solid earnings for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, driven by the robust performance of its AI-powered Falcon platform.

Key Takeaways

  • CrowdStrike posted a profit of $8.5 million, equal to 74 cents per adjusted share, which was above a consensus range of 54 to 57 cents.
  • The company's AI-powered Falcon platform propelled most of the revenue gains.
  • Some of CrowdStrike's biggest clients include prominent Fortune 500 companies like Verizon, ADP, and Amgen.
  • The company boosted its earnings and revenue forecast for the 2024 fiscal year.

Profit came in at $8.5 million, compared with a loss of $49.3 million in the same quarter last year. That was equal to 74 cents per adjusted share, above a consensus range of 54 to 57 cents. Revenue surged 37% to $731.6 million, up from $535.2 million in the year-ago quarter and above a consensus estimate of $724.1 million.

Subscription revenue jumped 36% from a year ago to $690 million, while gross margins from the segment improved to 80% from 78% last year. Some of CrowdStrike's biggest subscribers and clients include prominent Fortune 500 companies like Verizon (VZ), ADP (ADP), and Amgen (AMGN). These companies rely on CrowdStrike's cloud-powered cybersecurity capabilities, which include risk assessments, endpoint detection, and threat response.

CEO George Kurtz credited the company's AI-powered Falcon platform for helping drive revenue growth, and described its capabilities as "unique in the market." The platform contributed more than half a billion dollars to the company's nearly $3 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the quarter, or revenue annualized over 12 months.

The Falcon platform, first launched in 2013, tracks and analyzes trillions of datapoints in order to protect more than 23,000 clients from security breaches.

The company raised its revenue forecast slightly for the 2024 fiscal year to a range of $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion, up from $3 billion to $3.04 billion. Annual earnings per share (EPS) is now projected in a range of $2.80 to $2.84, up from $2.32 to $2.43.

CrowdStrike shares are up by about 7% this week. They've risen 53% so far this year as Friday's market close.

CRWD YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. "CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results."

  2. 6Sense. "Company Profile: CrowdStrike."

  3. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. "CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results."

  4. CrowdStrike. "Discover the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description