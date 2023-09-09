Earnings Beat of the Week: Kroger Posts Higher-than-Expected Q2 Profit

The grocer settled opioid claims and agreed to sell 400 stores to win approval for a merger with Albertsons

Mack Wilowski
Published September 09, 2023
Kroger supermarket

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Contributor / Getty Images

Kroger (KR) shares surged Friday after the supermarket chain posted higher-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, settled claims from an opioid lawsuit, and sold more than 400 stores to win approval for a merger.

Key Takeaways

  • Kroger earned an adjusted second-quarter profit of $989 million, or 96 cents per share, which came in above Wall Street's expectations of 90 cents.
  • The grocer's unadjusted loss of $180 million reflected a $1.4 billion write-off to settle claims in a nationwide opioid lawsuit.
  • Revenue came in just short of expectations amid a slowdown in consumer spending.
  • The company agreed to sell more than 400 stores in an effort to win regulators' approval for a merger with former rival Albertsons.

The company earned an adjusted profit of $989 million, or 96 cents per share, which came in above Wall Street's expectations of 90 cents. On an unadjusted basis, net income was a negative $180 million, equal to a loss of 25 cents per share, reflecting a $1.4 billion write-off to settle a nationwide opioid lawsuit. Total sales of $33.9 billion came in just short of expectations of $34.1 billion, and down from $34.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The results reflect a mixed quarter for the supermarket chain, which beat on earnings but underperformed revenue expectations.

Kroger hasn't been immune to the economy-wide slowdown in spending that has gripped other retailers including Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Home Depot (HD). Persistently high inflation, which has run well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target for more than two years, has taken its toll on cash-strapped consumers.

Kroger on Friday also agreed to pay $1.4 billion to settle claims in a nationwide opioid lawsuit. The grocer will pay $1.2 billion to states and subdivisions and $36 million to Native American tribes, both in periodic installments over 11 years. Another $177 million will be paid to cover attorneys' fees.

Without the settlement charge, the grocer would've earned a second-quarter profit of almost $1 billion.

The grocer reaffirmed its full-year guidance but acknowledged a challenging outlook for sales, with Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip saying the "environment will remain challenging for consumers."

Sales growth excluding fuel is projected to be at the low end of the guidance range between 1% and 2%, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected in a range of $4.45 to $4.60.

The grocer is in the process of acquiring former rival Albertsons Cos. (ACI), in a $24.6 billion deal announced last October. On Friday, the two chains agreed to sell more than 400 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC, a grocery wholesaler and distributor, in an effort to win regulators' approval for the merger.

Last month, the Secretaries of State of seven different states asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to halt the merger, claiming it would give the combined company control of up to a quarter of the U.S. grocery market.

Kroger shares were up more than 3% at close on Friday and were roughly 5% higher for the year.

Kroger YTD

YCharts
