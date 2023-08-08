Earnings Season Was Good For Corporate Profits Even If Revenues Weren't Great

S&P 500 companies have found other ways of boosting profits

Published August 08, 2023
Slowing revenue growth hasn't dented the profitability of America's biggest firms, as S&P 500 companies found alternative ways of boosting profits.

Key Takeaways

  • Earnings growth among S&P 500 companies that have reported so far has exceeded estimates by 2%, outpacing revenue gains.
  • Companies have found ways to remain profitable by cutting costs, laying off workers, boosting profit margins, and increasing capital expenditures (CapEx).
  • However, investors' reaction has been muted so far, with the average stock declining in value despite almost 80% of companies beating EPS estimates.

As of Monday, 423 companies representing 87% of the S&P 500 Index had reported earnings. On average, earnings growth has come in 2% above estimates, while revenue growth has outperformed by a less impressive 1%, according to BofA research.

Of companies that have reported results, 79% had an unexpected positive EPS while 65% said revenue came in above expectations, FactSet reported.

This suggests America's biggest companies remain profitable even as revenue growth slows to a trickle as interest rates rise, consumers pull back spending, and the near future of the economy remains uncertain. Companies have found ways to remain profitable through other means, largely by cutting costs, laying off workers, boosting their profit margins, or increasing capital expenditures (CapEx).

CapEx spending for S&P 500 companies was up 9% year-over-year in the second quarter, Bank of America reported. While down from the first quarter's 14% growth rate, it marked the ninth straight quarter of gains.

Companies have increasingly shifted their spending away from stock buybacks and toward capital expenditures in recent quarters, after spending heavily on share repurchases in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. The shift in spending and investment toward tangible assets could further boost profits in the quarters and years ahead.

Still, other firms have laid off workers as part of broader cost-cutting initiatives, and have seen their efforts pay off. Amazon (AMZN) last week posted its biggest earnings beat since the fourth quarter of 2020, after cutting 27,000 jobs since the fall and instituting a hiring freeze. Shares surged more than 10% on Friday.

However, most companies that beat on earnings haven't been rewarded by investors, with Amazon being a notable exception. According to FactSet, companies that outperformed on earnings have seen their shares fall 0.5%, on average, from two days before to two days after reporting results. No quarter since 2011 has seen as negative a price reaction to positive earnings surprises as the current quarter.

"Results and guidance probably haven’t been good enough for stocks to add to recent gains, but they have been good enough, in our view, to end the earnings recession and limit the magnitude of any potential pullback," said Jeffrey Buchbinder and Quincy Krosby, Chief Equity and Chief Global Strategists for LPL Financial, respectively.

