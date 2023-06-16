Easing Inflation Boosts Consumer Sentiment

Key Takeaways Consumer sentiment jumped in June as inflation eased.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading of its Consumer Sentiment Index rose to its highest level in four months.

Consumers' view of inflation a year from now was the lowest since March 2021.

Easing inflation and the resolution of the federal debt ceiling stalemate boosted consumers’ attitudes this month.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary June Index of Consumer Sentiment (MCSI) rose 7.9% to a reading of 63.9, the highest it’s been in four months. The gauge of Current Economic Conditions added 4.8% to 68, while the Index of Consumer Expectations soared 10.6% to 61.3.

Joanne Hsu, the school’s surveys of consumers director, explained that consumers’ views on where prices are heading improved. She noted the median outlook for annual inflation a year from now dropped for the second month in a row to 3.3% from 4.2% in May. It hasn’t been that low in more than two years. The median expected rate in five years dipped slightly from 3.1% to 3%.

However, Hsu said that despite this month’s gains, consumer sentiment remained low by historical standards “as income expectations softened.” She added that a majority of those surveyed indicated they still expect difficult times in the economy over the next year.

