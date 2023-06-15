ECB Boosts Interest Rates to a 22-Year High

Key Findings The ECB raised interest rates again to the highest level in 22 years to curb elevated inflation levels.

The main rate was increased by 25 basis points to 3.5%.

The bank also boosted its outlook for inflation in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise borrowing costs again on Thursday in an effort to bring down inflation.

The ECB increased its three key interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), bringing its main rate to 3.5%, the highest it’s been in 22 years. The bank has moved rates up at each of its meetings since last July.

The ECB’s Governing Council said the decision was based on “an updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation, and the strength of monetary policy transmission."

The bank lifted its expectation of headline inflation to an average 5.4% this year, 3% next year, and 2.2% in 2025. That’s a gain of 0.1 percentage point on all three from its outlook in March. Like the Fed, the ECB’s target rate is 2%.

The ECB added that its future decisions will be based on ensuring that monetary policy would be sufficiently restrictive to achieve a “timely return” to the 2% level, and “will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary.” President Christine Lagarde indicated that another hike in July is "very likely."

The bank also lowered its outlook for economic growth this year to 0.9% from the previous 1%, and 1.5% from 1.6% in 2024. It held steady the 2025 prediction of 1.6% expansion.

Yesterday, the Fed paused its rate hike cycle for the first time since policymakers began tightening in March 2022. However, the members indicated that more increases would be needed later this year.

