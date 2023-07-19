Elevance Health Beats Q2 Forecasts and Raises Guidance on Higher Premiums

Key Takeaways Elevance Health shares gained as Q2 results and 2023 guidance were better-than-expected.

The company's ratio of payments to premiums dropped because of price increases.

Elevance increased its 2023 earnings per share outlook, which exceeded analysts' estimates.

Shares of Elevance Health (ELV) jumped 4.4% on Wednesday after the health insurance provider posted better-than-expected quarterly results and boosted its full-year outlook as medical insurance premiums rose and payouts were less than anticipated.

Elevance reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $9.04, with revenue rising 12.7% to $43.7 billion. Both exceeded forecasts.

The company’s medical loss ratio of claims paid versus premiums received was 86.4%, down from 87.1% in 2022 and below expectations. Elevance explained the decline was achieved by boosting prices to better match cost of care.

Elevance said that because of the strong results, it now sees 2023 EPS of more than $32.85, up from its earlier guidance of $32.70 and above analysts’ estimates.

The insurer also noted that it lost 135,000 members during the period, with Medicaid memberships sinking after the U.S. ended COVID-19-related relief measures. Many of those who had signed up for government-supported health plans during the pandemic became ineligible on April 1.

Elevance Health shares rose on Wednesday, but remained lower for the year.

