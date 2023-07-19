Elevance Health Beats Q2 Forecasts and Raises Guidance on Higher Premiums

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 19, 2023
Elevance Health

Elevance Health

Key Takeaways

  • Elevance Health shares gained as Q2 results and 2023 guidance were better-than-expected.
  • The company's ratio of payments to premiums dropped because of price increases.
  • Elevance increased its 2023 earnings per share outlook, which exceeded analysts' estimates.

Shares of Elevance Health (ELV) jumped 4.4% on Wednesday after the health insurance provider posted better-than-expected quarterly results and boosted its full-year outlook as medical insurance premiums rose and payouts were less than anticipated.

Elevance reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $9.04, with revenue rising 12.7% to $43.7 billion. Both exceeded forecasts.

The company’s medical loss ratio of claims paid versus premiums received was 86.4%, down from 87.1% in 2022 and below expectations. Elevance explained the decline was achieved by boosting prices to better match cost of care.

Elevance said that because of the strong results, it now sees 2023 EPS of more than $32.85, up from its earlier guidance of $32.70 and above analysts’ estimates. 

The insurer also noted that it lost 135,000 members during the period, with Medicaid memberships sinking after the U.S. ended COVID-19-related relief measures. Many of those who had signed up for government-supported health plans during the pandemic became ineligible on April 1. 

Elevance Health shares rose on Wednesday, but remained lower for the year. 

ELV YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Elevance Health. "ELEVANCE HEALTH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description