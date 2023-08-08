Eli Lilly Beats Estimates and Boosts Its Guidance as Diabetes Drug Sales Soar

Published August 08, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Eli Lilly beat profit and revenue estimates as sales of it diabetes drug, Mounjaro, soared.
  • The company is also anticipating regulatory approval of its Alzheimer's drug this year.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly hit an all-time high in intraday trading on Tuesday following the news.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares jumped to an all-time high after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and boosted its guidance on soaring demand for its diabetes drug, Mounjaro, which is being considered by regulators as a treatment for obesity. 

Lilly reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11. Revenue skyrocketed 28% to $8.31 billion. Both exceeded estimates.

Sales of Mounjaro rose to $979.7 million this year, well above analysts’ forecasts, from $16 million a year ago, making it the second-biggest revenue generator for the company, behind only another diabetes drug, Trulicity. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to decide later this year on whether to approve Mounjaro to treat obesity. 

Sales of breast cancer medicine, Verzenio, jumped 57%, and those of diabetes pill Jardiance increased 45%. 

CEO David Wicks noted that along with Mounjaro, the FDA is expected to decide on allowing use of Lilly’s donanemab to help those with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.  

The company now anticipates full-year revenue in a range of $33.4 billion to $33.9 billion, up from its previous outlook of $31.2 billion to $31.7 billion.

Eli Lilly was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 on Tuesday morning following the news.

