Eli Lilly Buys DICE Therapeutics for $2.4 Billion

Key Takeaways Eli Lilly agreed to buy DICE Therapeutics for $2.4 billion.

The deal values DICE shares at an almost 40% premium from Friday's close.

The agreement boosts Eli Lilly's portfolio of autoimmune treatments.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics (DICE) soared and traded at an all-time high on Tuesday morning after Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to purchase the biopharma firm for $2.4 billion.

Eli Lilly indicated that it would pay $48 per share for DICE, a 39.1% premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday. Eli Lilly noted that the deal was not subject to any financing conditions, and it’s expected to close in the third quarter.

The move could boost Eli Lilly’s portfolio of treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. DICE employs a proprietary technology platform that it is using to develop oral therapeutic treatments for those illnesses. Its lead program in Phase 2 trials targets psoriasis and other diseases related to the pro-inflammatory Interleukin 17 protein.

Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, president of Lilly Immunology and Lilly USA, and chief customer officer, said the combination “will enhance our efforts to make life better for people living with devastating autoimmune diseases."

DICE CEO Kevin Judice said that joining forces with Eli Lilly will mean its “novel approach to discovering and advancing oral, small molecules against validated protein-protein interaction targets has even greater potential.”

DICE Therapeutics shares were up 37% as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Shares of Eli Lilly rose as well.

