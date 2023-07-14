Eli Lilly Buys Versanis to Boost Its Obesity Drug Portfolio

Key Takeaways Eli Lilly agreed to buy privately-held biopharma firm Versanis for up to $1.93 billion.

The purchase is aimed at boosting Lilly's reach into the obesity drug market.

Lilly reported last month its experimental obesity drug was highly successful in reducing the weight of patients.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 on Friday after the drug maker agreed to buy biopharma firm Versanis to expand its portfolio of obesity treatments.

Lilly noted that under terms of the agreement, Versanis shareholders could receive as much as $1.925 billion in cash, including an upfront payment and subsequent payments depending upon the achievement of certain development and sales milestones.

The company pointed out that Versantis’ lead asset, bigmagrumab, has the potential to reduce fat mass while preserving muscle mass in those who are obese or have obesity-related complications. Bigmagrumab is currently in a Phase 2b study.

Lilly is hoping to capitalize on the increasing demand for drugs that promote weight loss, fueled by the success of Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Ozempic and Wagovy. Last month, Lilly reported a Phase 2 trial of its retatrutide obesity and diabetes treatment showed that patients lost an average of 24% of their body weight after using it for 24 weeks.

The companies did not indicate when they expect the transaction to close.

Eli Lilly shares gained 3.4% on Friday following the news.

