Eli Lilly Says Weight-Loss Drug Helps Patients Lose 26% of Their Weight, More Than Rivals

Key Takeaways Eli Lilly said two Phase 3 trials of its current diabetes drug showed significant weight loss in patients.

Those involved in both studies had an average weight loss of 26.6%, a bigger drop than rivals.

The treatment, with the trade name Monjouro, was approved by regulators last year.

Eli Lilly (LLY) reported that two Phase 3 trials of its drug tirzepatide provided significant weight loss for those who were obese or overweight with weight-related comorbidities, excluding type 2 diabetes.

The pharmaceutical giant indicated its SURMOUNT-3 study found those who had 12 weeks of intensive lifestyle interventions then took tirzepatide for 72 weeks achieved a total average weight loss of 26.6%. It said patients in the SURMOUNT-4 trial who took tirzepatide for 88 weeks had similar results. That's a greater reduction in weight than rival drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, which helped patients lose an average of 15%.

Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Lilly’s Monjouro injectable diabetes treatment that was given U.S. regulatory approval in May 2022.

Dr. Jeff Emmick, Lilly’s senior vice president for product development, noted that the research produced the highest level of weight loss in the SURMOUNT program. He added that the findings challenge the notion that patients who are obese or overweight can reach their goals through diet and exercise alone, and show that obesity should be treated as a chronic disease where therapy may be needed.

Lilly has been pushing to get into the lucrative weight-loss treatment market following the success of Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Ozempic and Wegovy. Last month, Lilly reported a Phase 2 trial of a diabetes and obesity injectable drug, retatrutide, reduced weight by 24.2% over 48 weeks.

Shares of Eli Lilly have added about a quarter of their value this year.



