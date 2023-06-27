Eli Lilly Shares Rise After Drug Helps Patients Lose More Weight Than Competitors

Key Takeaways Eli Lilly said a trial showed its retatrutide weight loss drug helped patients lose significant weight, more than other drugs like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic.

The lead author said the "therapeutic landscape" for potential treatments for obesity is rapidly expanding.

Eli Lilly shares rose to a 52-week high on Tuesday morning following the news.

Eli Lilly (LLY) became the latest drug maker to announce a potential breakthrough in weight-loss treatment, saying that patients in a phase 2 trial of its experimental diabetes and obesity drug recorded a significant drop in weight.

The company reported the once-weekly injectable treatment retatrutide helped participants with diabetes or were overweight without diabetes to lose an average of 17.5% (or 41.2 pounds) at 24 weeks, and 24.2% (or 57.8 pounds) at 48 weeks. That's more than other weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, which helped patients lose an average of 15%.

Dr. Ania Jastreboff, a weight management specialist at the Yale School of Medicine and lead author of the study, noted that the patients had not reached their weight plateau before the study, and “it appears that full weight reduction efficacy was not yet attained.” She added that longer, phase 3 trials will allow for a more comprehensive evaluation of the efficacy of retatrutide.

Lilly is among several pharmaceutical firms with promising treatments for the goal of finding safe and effective drugs to help people lose weight. Jastreboff said that “we are now in the midst of a rapidly expanding therapeutic landscape of potential highly effective treatment options for individuals with obesity.”

Eli Lilly shares initially rose to a 52-week high following the news, but pulled back and were up about 1% at noon Eastern Time.