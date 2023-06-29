Eli Lilly to Acquire Sigilon Therapeutics

By
Vaidik Trivedi
Vaidik Trivedi
Full Bio
Vaidik Trivedi is a business and economics reporter who works as an Associate Editor at Bank Automation News and as a contributor to Investopedia news. His work has appeared at The Daily Brief, Payments Dive, Forbes, NPR, and Newsday.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 29, 2023
Eli Lilly

Getty Images

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares rose more than 1% on Thursday after announcing it will acquire Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) in an all-cash deal worth up to $309.6 million. Sigilon shares were up more than 500% following the news.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Eli Lilly will acquire Sigilon Therapeutics in an all-cash deal at $14.92 per share or $34.6 million.
  • Under the agreement, total compensation could jump to $125.56 per share or $309.6 million if certain development, research, and regulatory goals are met. 
  • The acquisition could help Eli Lilly develop long-term solutions for acute and chronic diseases like diabetes.

Eli Lilly will pay $14.92 per share or $34.6 million, along with $111.64 per share to shareholders if the company achieves specified regulatory and developmental goals.

According to the terms of the agreement, total compensation could jump to $125.56 per share or $309.6 million, if certain development, research, and regulatory goals are met. Shareholders of Sigilon would become entitled to receive contingent payments of $4.06 per share in cash upon first dosing of a specified product in the first human clinical trial, $26.39 per share in cash in the first human clinical trial for registration purposes, and $81.19 per share in cash upon receipt of the first regulatory approval of a specified product.

The acquisition could allow Eli Lilly to further its goals in developing treatments for acute and chronic diseases like type 1 diabetes. Earlier this week, Eli Lilly said a trial showed its experimental diabetes and obesity drug, Retatrutide, helped patients lose an average of up to 24% of their weight. That was more than competitor's drugs like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, which helped patients lose an average of 15%.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and builds on earlier partnerships with Sigilon. In 2018, Eli Lilly gave Sigilon $63 million upfront plus an equity investment to develop its “living therapeutics” into a functional cure. The investment was part of a $473 million agreement with Sigilon to fund the development of a new therapy for diabetes.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Eli Lilly and Company. “Lilly to Acquire Sigilon Therapeutics.”

  2. Eli Lilly. "Lilly's phase 2 retatrutide results published in The New England Journal of Medicine show the investigational molecule achieved up to 17.5% mean weight reduction at 24 weeks in adults with obesity and overweight."

  3. Novo Nordisk. “Novo Nordisk A/S: Oral semaglutide 50 mg achieved 15.1% weight loss (17.4% if all people adhered to treatment) in adults with obesity or overweight in the OASIS 1 trial."

  4. Cision PR News. “Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description