Elon Musk Launches New AI Company

Elon Musk is launching a new artificial intelligence company, xAI.

The new company will operate separately but in conjunction with Musk's X Corp. brand which owns Twitter and carmaker Tesla (TSLA).

Key Takeaways Elon Musk announces the launch of xAI, aimed at understanding the universe.

The new project may be the "TruthGPT" application Musk has teased in the past.

Tech companies have been racing to adopt AI technologies after the success of ChatGPT.

Musk took to Twitter to share details of xAI, stating the new project's goal is "to understand the true nature of the universe". xAI's Twitter account has attracted nearly 200,000 followers, and the company's web page touts an employees with experience working at Tesla, DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research (GOOGL), and Microsoft Research (MSFT).

The largest technology companies in the U.S. have been clamoring to launch their own AI-driven products after the success of ChatGPT.

Microsoft's partnership with ChatGPT's founder, OpenAI, has threatened Google's grip on search. Alphabet has since announced the integration of generative AI into large parts of its business, including maps, and advertising.

Musk gave little details on the new project's AI ambitions but he has been vocal this year about the technology, including a need for regulation.

Back in April, the Tesla billionaire said he was going to launch a rival to the ChatGPT application. Musk was an early backer of OpenAI, but has since criticized the company for "training the AI to lie" and said the company has now become a "closed source," "for-profit" organization "closely allied with Microsoft."

"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT', or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Musk told Fox News at the time. He added that it "might be the best path to safety" that is "unlikely to annihilate humans."

