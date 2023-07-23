Elon Musk Says Twitter Bird Logo Will Be History Soon

Elon Musk is ringing the changes again at Twitter, saying that he will drop the platform's iconic bird logo.

Musk, who is prone to making a big splash with his announcements—such as turning up at Twitter offices carrying a kitchen sink soon after the acquisition—now said it is time to "bid adieu" to Twitter's iconic bird logo.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted. He later said that an X logo would be posted, saying the change "should have been done a long time ago.”

In April this year, Musk's X Corp. absorbed Twitter. Musk's tenure on the platform has been tumultuous with changes to the blue tick system, and criticism from marketing professionals after he said he would limit how many tweets per day that certain accounts could access.

And that may have left the field open for competitors to take advantage. Meta (META)' Threads, launched recently, was touted as "Twitter Killer." While the platform drew 100 million users in a matter of days, with curious users flocking to the platform, but the numbers have since dropped. Musk threatened legal action against the Facebook founder but Zuckerberg said he wanted to create a more friendly platform.

Twitter's user base was said to be "tanking," according to the internet services company Cloudflare. The value of Musk's acquisition has also been reduced to only a third of his purchase price.

