Elon Musk Will Not Join Twitter's (TWTR) Board

Elon Musk and Twitter back off from announcement about Musk joining board

By
Vidya Ramakrishnan
Picture of Vidya Ramakrisnan.
Full Bio
Vidya is a seasoned financial expert with a strong understanding of fundamental and technical analysis. She is an experienced financial writer and editor and has worked at several equity research firms and investment banks. Vidya started her career at Merrill Lynch in private client services and has completed the Series 7 and 66 FINRA exams. Vidya holds a doctorate in English from Columbia University.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 11, 2022

After last week's announcement that Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk would join Twitter, Inc.'s (TWTR) board as a Class II Director and will serve for a term of two years, Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal declared that Musk will not join the board. The news also comes after Musk acquired 9.2% of Twitter stock and after debates on whether Twitter should include an edit button for its tweets.

Twitter's shares fell 8% in pre-market trading after the news. Elon Musk's term would have started on April 9 after a formal acceptance and a background check. He will continue to be the largest shareholder of Twitter.

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk will not join Twitter's board, although he will continue to be the company's largest shareholder.
  • Musk has frequently used Twitter for his communications to investors.
  • Twitter, whose ambitious plans have spurred internal changes in the past, saw its shares fall after the news.

Elon Musk has frequently used Twitter to communicate to Tesla's shareholders and has faced inquiries from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about his adherence to the SEC's rules regarding disclosure controls and procedures for communicating information that was of material interest to investors.

The specific reason why Musk will not join Twitter is unclear. Earlier, Musk had announced that he was seriously considering starting his own social media platform on the grounds the Twitter did not foster free speech. It remains to be seen if Musk will turn back to his earlier plans now that he will no longer be entering Twitter's boardroom.

Article Sources

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Twitter. "Edit Button on Tweets."

  2. CNBC. "Elon Musk Will Not Join Twitter's Board."

  3. CNBC. "Twitter Shares Fall as Elon Musk Abandons Plans of Joining the Board."

  4. CNBC. "Elon Musk Says He Is Considering Building a New Social Media Platform."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description