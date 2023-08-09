Penn Entertainment Shares Jump After $2 Billion Sportsbook Deal With Disney's ESPN

Penn Entertainment (PENN) shares surged over 11% in early trading on Wednesday after inking a $2 billion deal to rebrand and relaunch its sportsbook with Disney's (DIS) ESPN.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Disney's ESPN signed a $2 billion deal with Penn Entertainment to rebrand and relaunch its sportsbook as ESPN Bet.

The deal could help ESPN diversify its revenue stream, while Penn expects an additional $500 million to $1 billion in annual earning potential in its interactive segment.

Penn shares were up 11% in early trading on Wednesday, and Disney shares were up 1% following the news.

As part of the deal, Penn agreed to sell its existing Barstool Sports brand back to founder Dave Portnoy and will launch a rebranded version of its sportsbook online with ESPN. ESPN Bet will debut in the fall of this year. Penn secured ESPN Bet's exclusive right to trademark for 10 years, with an option to extend it for another 10.

Penn will pay $1.5 billion in cash to ESPN over the next decade and grant about $500 million worth of its shares. ESPN will also be able to designate a board member for Penn after three years.

Penn expects the deal to add about $500 million to $1 billion in annual long-term adjusted earnings potential in its interactive segment.

The move could help ESPN strengthen its position in the growing sports betting industry, and diversify its revenue stream. The branded sportsbook will include a mobile app, website, and mobile website, and will be available in the 16 states where sports betting is legal and Penn is licensed.

Disney shares were up about 1% after the announcement.

