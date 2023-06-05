EPAM Cuts Guidance as Customer Spending Slumps

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Published June 05, 2023
EPAM

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • EPAM Systems cut its current quarter and full-year revenue and profit outlook.
  • The company said it is seeing customers "being more cautious" about spending.
  • Shares fell close to 18% on Monday morning to their lowest level in more than a year.

Shares of EPAM Systems (EPAM) tumbled on Monday morning as the engineering software provider slashed its guidance, citing a pullback in customer spending.

EPAM reduced its current quarter revenue outlook to a range of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) of between $2.33 and $2.40. It previously predicted revenue of $1.195 billion to $1.205 billion and EPS of $2.38 to $2.46.

For the full year, it sees revenue of $4.65 billion to $4.8 billion, with EPS at $9.80 to $10.20. Its earlier estimate was for revenue between $4.95 billion to $5 billion, and EPS of $10.60 to $10.80.

CEO Arkadiy Dobkin explained that since the company’s first quarter earnings call in early May, “we have seen our clients become even more cautious with spending, specifically in the ‘build’ segment of the global IT services market.”

He noted that after looking at changes in EPAM’s May and June forecast data, the firm realized that “pipeline conversions are occurring at slower rates than previously assumed,” and that it is also seeing some reduction in the total pipeline.

Dobkin added that the company is confident that EPAM will again be well-positioned for long-term growth “once industry demand returns." 

EPAM shares fell close to 18% in early trading on Monday to their lowest level since March 2022.

EPAM chart since March 2022

YCharts
