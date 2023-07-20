Equifax Cuts Its Guidance Because of Soft Mortgage Market, and Shares Sink

Bill McColl
Published July 20, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Equifax cut its 2023 profit and sales outlook, pointing to a weakening mortgage market.
  • CEO Mark Begor said the firm sees mortgage originations slumping 37% this year.
  • Second-quarter earnings beat estimates, but revenue came up short of forecasts.

Shares of Equifax (EFX) plunged 8.9% as the credit rating service slashed its full-year sales and profit outlook, blaming a weak mortgage market.

Equifax said, because of falling home loan originations, it now expects 2023 revenue to be $5.30 billion at the midpoint, down from the previous $5.33 billion. It sees earnings per share (EPS) of $6.98 at the midpoint, compared to the earlier $7.10, as mortgage revenue falls.

CEO Mark Begor indicated that Equifax anticipates “the weaker than expected U.S. mortgage market that we saw in June to continue.” He added mortgage originations are likely to drop about 37% this year, 5 percentage points below prior estimates.

For the second quarter, the company reported EPS of $1.71, better than forecasts. Sales were up less than 1% to $1.32 billion, in line with expectations. 

Equifax noted that it was accelerating its cost-cutting efforts this year from $200 million to $210 million. It plans to save $275 million in 2024.

Despite sinking on Thursday, shares of Equifax remain up for the year.

  Equifax. "Equifax Delivers Solid Second Quarter in Challenging Mortgage Market."

