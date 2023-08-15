Esmark Offers $7.8 Billion for US Steel After $7.25 Billion Bid by Cleveland-Cliffs

Privately held Esmark offered $7.8 billion to purchase U.S. Steel (X) after Cleveland-Cliff (CLF) made a bid for $7.25 billion, raising the stakes in the competition to buy U.S. Steel.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Industrial conglomerate Esmark offered to buy U.S. Steel for $7.8 billion.

The bid Esmark comes after U.S. Steel rejected a $7.25 billion bid from Cleveland-Cliffs.

If accepted, the offer would be expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Esmark offered $35 per share compared with Cleveland-Cliffs' $17.50 per share and 1.023 shares of Cliffs for each U.S. Steel share.

If accepted, the offer would be expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory and antitrust clearances.

"This is an exciting time as the entire American Steel industry is restructuring," Esmark Chair and CEO James P. Bouchard said in a release. "We are anxious to continue to grow and we’re well positioned to come in and operate."

On Sunday, the century-old U.S. Steel had said it was reviewing strategic options ranging from selling some to all of its assets, and is considering several offers to buy the company.

U.S. Steel shares, which had jumped 37% yesterday in the single biggest spike in the company's history, were down about 3% in early trading on Tuesday.

