Bankrupt Yellow Accepts $1.3B Bid for Shipment Centers from Rival Estes Express

Bankrupt trucking company Yellow accepted a $1.3 billion bid from rival Estes Express for the company's shipping terminals, but Estes Express could get outbid at a potential auction.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Estes Express offered $1.3 billion for bankrupt trucking company Yellow's shipping terminals.

The bid is high enough to cover almost all of Yellow's pre-bankruptcy debt.

Yellow accepted a $142.5 million loan from Citadel and MFN Partners that saves it $27 million to $40 million in fees while giving it more time to sell off its assets.



Yellow, liquidating after nearly 100 years, said that Estes's stalking horse bid would set the floor price for its terminals if competing offers were made.



Estes's bid is high enough to cover nearly all of Yellow's pre-bankruptcy debt, including the over $700 million in pandemic relief it received from the government in 2020.

Estes extended a bankruptcy loan of up to $200 million as part of the bid. However, Yellow opted for a $142.5 million loan from its largest shareholder, hedge fund MFN Partners LP, and Ken Griffin's Citadel. MFN is also prepared to offer another $70 million if Yellow needs further financial injections.

A stalking horse bid is an initial bid on a bankrupt company's assets, setting the low-end bidding bar so that other bidders can’t underbid the purchase price.

Citadel bought about $500 million in pre-bankruptcy debt that Yellow owed to Apollo Global Management. Initially, Apollo offered $142.5 million to fund Yellow's liquidation, but Yellow received better offers with lower interest rates and fees.

Opting for Citadel and MFN's financing will save the bankrupt company between $27 million and $40 million in fees while providing it more time to sell its assets.

Under the new loan, Yellow has 180 days to entertain higher bids for its real estate assets and fleet of trucks.

If Estes' bid is accepted, it will own over 270 terminals. Yellow also plans to sell its tractors and trailers.