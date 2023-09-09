Looking for Cheap ETFs? They're About As Cheap as They're Going to Get

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) revolutionized investing by offering low-cost alternatives to stocks and mutual funds. But the sun may have started setting on the days of continually declining ETF fees.

Key Takeaways ETF expense ratio reductions in the first half of 2023 were one-fifth of the rate of the previous five years.

Twice as many ETFs raised fees compared to ones whose fees dropped—the first time in six years.

The average ETF still costs 25% less than it did just six years ago.

In the first half of 2023, the asset-weighted expense ratio average of all U.S. ETFs fell just 0.001%—one-fifth of the rate of the previous five years, according to data compiled by market data provider FactSet Moreover, in the first half of the year, asset managers raised fees on twice as many ETFs as ones whose fees dropped—the first time that's happened in six years.

Elisabeth Kashner, Factset's director of global fund analytics, said only time will tell whether this year's trend represents the end of a three-decade era of ETF fee compression—one that began 30 years ago when State Street launched the first ETF.

However, Kashner didn't expect what she found when she compiled the first-half data.

"I was surprised," she said. "That's why I characterize this turn of events as newsworthy."

Abrupt Shift

In the past quarter-century, assets have flooded into ETFs, taking market share from more expensive mutual funds. Competition between ETF providers has driven their prices steadily lower.

By 2017, the average asset-weighted ETF expense ratio fell to 23.1 bps. Before this year's first half, that's the last time more ETFs raised fees than lowered them.

Between then and the end of last year, fees declined for 1,892 ETFs, 87% more than the 1,010 ETFs whose fees increased. In last year's first half, almost five times as many ETFs reductions occurred (248) than increases (58).

In the first six months of this year, however, 200 ETFs raised their fees, compared with 101 which reduced them.



Fee Decline Flattens as Flows Fade

On an asset-weighted basis, the average ETF still costs 25% less than it did just six years ago.

This year's decline, however, has flattened compared with recent years. At 17.3 bps, the first-half's average fee barely dipped from last year's 17.4 bps, which had fallen more sharply from 18.3 bps in 2021 and 19.1 bps in 2020.

This year's milder fee descent coincides with fewer assets flowing into U.S. listed ETFs, particularly equity ETFs, which attracted just $61.5 billion in net inflows (new investments minus redemptions). In 2021, equity ETFs drew 11 times that amount.



Kashner said rising interest rates help explain why asset flows have declined -- and not just because they sent stocks reeling last year. Yields on low-risk investments such saving accounts have increased considerably.

"For the first time in ages, cash is working for investors," she said. "For the first time in averages, you can park your cash in money market fund and not feel like a chump."

