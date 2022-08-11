Ethereum 2.0 is On Horizon After Passing Another Test

By
Tobi Opeyemi Amure
Tobi
Full Bio
Tobi is a freelance crypto writer at Investopedia. He aims to simplify the complex concepts of blockchain and cryptocurrencies for the masses.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 11, 2022

Key Takeaways

  • Ethereum is closer to switching from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. 
  • The network's third and final testnet, Goerli, successfully transitioned to PoS on August 11, 2022. 
  • Ether rose 14% in 24 hours following news of the successful final merge.

To transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Ethereum finalized the third (and last) testnet merge, Goerli. In the cryptocurreny world, a testnet is a test network designed to experiment with the different improvements in the blockchain without causing any harm to the main network.

Through the transition to the PoS model, the Ethereum blockchain is expected to achieve greater scalability and improve its environmental sustainability by eliminating the energy-intensive PoW crypto mining process. In other words, PoS will speed up crypto mining, which is a process of creating new coins and verifying crypto transactions.

Following the news, Ether, Ethereum's native token, jumped 14% in 24 hours.

Ethereum Moves Closer to PoS

Ethereum will move from a power-hungry proof-of-work system to a more eco-friendly proof-of-stake system. This switch is known as the "Merge," and the tentative Ethereum Merge date is set for September 19, 2022. The transition is expected to increase the network's scalability and make it 99% more environmentally friendly.

The Goerli testnet merge was the final litmus test for Ethereum before it transitions to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The successful rehearsal has generated excitement in the Ethereum community, especially among key developers like Vitalik Buterin. Prior to this merge, Ropsten and Sepolia, the two mergers before this one, were largely successful. Both events took place by earlier this year in June and July. 

What Investors Will Get From Merge?

After switching to the PoS model, Ethereum will be more scalable. Its transaction speed will be enhanced, and its energy consumption will also be reduced. As a result, investors will not have to wait long for their transactions to be verified and will not have to pay a high gas fee.

The Bottom Line

With three successful testnet merges, the crypto community has gained confidence that the transition to mainnet will be successful. However, it remains to be seen whether a smooth transition to PoS will put an end to crypto winter.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. CoinMarketCap.''Ethereum''

  2. Consensys.net: "What’s ethereum 2.0"

  3. Ethereum Foundation Blog. ''Ethereum's energy usage will soon decrease by ~99.95%''

  4. Twitter. ''BREAKING: The Goerli Testnet has activated Proof of Stake. Mainnet''

  5. Blockworks. ''Ethereum Ropsten Testnet Successfully Merged to Proof-of-stake''

  6. Consensys.net: "What’s ethereum 2.0"

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description