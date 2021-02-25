Ethos Life Insurance Review

Ethos is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

Get quotes and apply online: Some companies require you to speak with an insurance agent before you can get a rate quote. By contrast, Ethos has transparent pricing and allows you to get quotes and apply online.

Some companies require you to speak with an insurance agent before you can get a rate quote. By contrast, Ethos has transparent pricing and allows you to get quotes and apply online. Coverage available for some without a medical exam: Ethos has both guaranteed issue whole life policies and simplified term life plans, allowing some applicants to get coverage without undergoing a medical exam.

Ethos has both guaranteed issue whole life policies and simplified term life plans, allowing some applicants to get coverage without undergoing a medical exam. Accelerated death benefit included in all policies: Ethos life insurance policies include an accelerated death benefit rider. If you are diagnosed with a terminal illness, you can access a portion of your benefit to pay for your medical bills or living expenses.

Cons Explained

Only two insurance types: Ethos only sells term and guaranteed issue whole life policies. If you are looking for a larger permanent life insurance or universal life policy, you’ll need to work with another insurance company.

Ethos only sells term and guaranteed issue whole life policies. If you are looking for a larger permanent life insurance or universal life policy, you’ll need to work with another insurance company. No customizable riders: While most life insurance companies offer optional riders you can use to customize your coverage, Ethos does not have any riders you can add to your policy.

While most life insurance companies offer optional riders you can use to customize your coverage, Ethos does not have any riders you can add to your policy. Limited coverage amount: Ethos only offers $50,000 to $1.5 million in term life coverage. If you opt for a guaranteed issue whole life policy, the maximum coverage amount available is just $25,000.

Available Plans

Ethos sells both term life insurance and guaranteed issue whole life policies. You can get quotes for all of its policies online and, depending on which plan you pick, you may get coverage without a medical exam.

Ethos has three different policies available.

Term Life

As one of the least expensive forms of life insurance, term life policies are popular for families who want to ensure their families have some protection if they pass away.

Term life insurance is a form of temporary coverage. When you purchase a policy, you select a coverage term. At Ethos, terms are 10, 15, 20, or 30 years. If the covered person dies during the covered term, the beneficiaries receive a death benefit. If the covered person dies after the term expires, the beneficiaries receive nothing.

Ethos has two different term life policies. With either option, you can get between $50,000 and $1.5 million in coverage.

Simplified issue: Issued by Ameritas and TruStage, simplified issue policies provide instant decisions based on the answers you submit in your application. There is no medical exam required with simplified issue policies.

Issued by Ameritas and TruStage, simplified issue policies provide instant decisions based on the answers you submit in your application. There is no medical exam required with simplified issue policies. Fully underwritten: Underwritten by Legal & General, fully underwritten term life policies require you to complete an application and undergo a medical exam if you’re applying for a higher coverage amount.

Guaranteed Issue Whole Life

With whole life insurance, you get permanent coverage for your lifetime. Because they last for your entire life and can build cash value, whole life policies are typically more expensive than term life policies.

Ethos only offers simple guaranteed issue whole life policies, meaning you don’t need to have a medical exam or answer questions about your health. Only available to people between the ages of 65 and 85, you’re guaranteed to be approved, regardless of your medical history, and coverage begins immediately.

With a whole life policy from Ethos, you can choose a coverage amount of $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, or $25,000.

Available Riders

Most insurance companies offer insurance riders, also known as endorsements. You can add riders to your policy to personalize your coverage or get added protection for your spouse or children.

Ethos doesn’t have any optional riders, but it does include an accelerated death benefit on all policies. If you are diagnosed with a terminal illness, you can use a portion of your policy coverage amount while you’re still living to pay for your medical bills, living expenses, or to prepay your funeral costs.

Customer Service

Ethos has multiple customer service options.

You can reach customer support via email, phone, or text.

Ethos’ team is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. CST.

Complaint Index

When shopping for life insurance, it’s a good idea to look up company complaint ratios issued by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC complaint ratio is a number that reflects how many complaints a company received relative to its market share.

The industry standard is 1.0. A company with a ratio lower than 1.0 received fewer complaints than expected for its size.

Ethos does not issue policies, so it doesn’t have its own complaint ratio. Here are the 2019 complaint ratios for the companies that underwrite Ethos policies:

AAA Life Insurance Company: 1.24 ﻿ ﻿

1.24 ﻿ Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.: 0.31 ﻿ ﻿

0.31 ﻿ Banner Life Insurance: 0.13 ﻿ ﻿

0.13 ﻿ CMFG Life Insurance Company: 0.90 ﻿ ﻿

0.90 ﻿ Legal & General America: Not listed

Not listed TruStage Insurance Agency: Not listed

Third-Party Ratings

The companies that underwrite Ethos’ policies are major insurance companies with strong reputations. AM Best, the credit rating agency that focuses on the insurance industry, issued each of the companies behind Ethos an A rating or higher. A high rating from AM Best says that the insurance companies are sound and financially able to pay out their policy obligations and claims.

These are the AM Best Financial Strength Ratings for each of the companies that issue Ethos policies:

AAA Life Insurance Company: A (Excellent) ﻿ ﻿

A (Excellent) ﻿ Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.: A (Excellent) ﻿ ﻿

A (Excellent) ﻿ Banner Life Insurance: A+ (Superior) ﻿ ﻿

A+ (Superior) ﻿ CMFG Life Insurance Company: A (Excellent) ﻿ ﻿

A (Excellent) ﻿ Legal & General America: A+ (Superior) ﻿ ﻿

A+ (Superior) ﻿ TruStage Insurance Agency: A (Excellent) ﻿ ﻿

None of these insurance companies are included in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. The study ranked 24 insurance companies based on their customer satisfaction, pricing, and product offerings.﻿﻿﻿

Cancellation Policy

Most insurance companies offer 10-day free look periods. During the free look period, you can review your policy and cancel to get a full refund.

Ethos offers customers more time. Ethos has a 30-day money-back guarantee for its policies. If you decide to cancel your policy within the first 30 days of its issuance, you’ll get a full refund. If you decide to cancel after 30 days, there is no cancellation fee.

Current policyholders can cancel by calling 415-855-4331.

Price

In terms of price, Ethos’ policies are in line with industry averages for its premiums.

To compare rates, we got quotes for term life policies for a 30-year-old woman in excellent health. When you get an initial quote from Ethos, the company will provide you with a range. You’ll get a finalized rate quote once you answer some more questions.

Each quote assumes $250,000 in coverage.