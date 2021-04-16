eToro vs. Coinbase: Which Should You Choose?

Crypto Exchange Platforms eToro Coinbase Main platform features User-friendly brokerage and social trading platform, ability to interact with other traders, can buy funds using PayPal Beginner-friendly exchange with an intuitive interface, can withdraw funds to PayPal Fees $5 withdrawal fee for non-U.S. customers, $10 fee after a year of inactivity, conversion fees for non-USD deposits 0.50% per trade, 3.99% for credit card purchases, 1.49% for Coinbase wallet or bank account purchases, and wire transfers are $10 for deposit and $25 for withdrawal Number of cryptocurrencies supported 16 51 Security features 2FA verification, cold storage, FDIC-insured USD balances, multi-signature facilities, and private keys, KYC 2FA verification, biometric fingerprint logins, KYC, FDIC-insured USD balances, biometric fingerprint logins, cold storage, AES-256 encryption for digital wallets Types of transactions supported Buy, sell, market orders and limit orders Buy, sell, send, receive, and exchange Maximum trading amount $500,000 Limits vary based on your payment method and region

eToro vs. Coinbase: Features

Coinbase is accessible to users in over 100 countries and 49 U.S. states, whereas eToro supports more than 140 countries and 43 U.S. states. Coinbase isn’t supported in Hawaii, while eToro users can’t live in Delaware, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Nevada, Hawaii, or Tennessee.

Both offer a digital wallet and one platform with options for advanced accounts. Coinbase Pro and eToroX allow advanced users to access more tools and trade types for a potentially lower cost.

On Coinbase, you can deposit funds via a credit card, debit card, Automated Clearing House (ACH), or wire transfer. In contrast, eToro supports:

Credit and debit: USD, GBP, EUR, and AUD

USD, GBP, EUR, and AUD PayPal: USD, GBP, EUR, and AUD

USD, GBP, EUR, and AUD Neteller: USD, GBP, and EUR

USD, GBP, and EUR Skrill: USD, GBP, and EUR

USD, GBP, and EUR Rapid Transfer: USD, GBP, and EUR

USD, GBP, and EUR iDeal: EUR

EUR Klarna/Sofort Banking: EUR

EUR Bank transfer: USD, GBP, and EUR

USD, GBP, and EUR Local online banking: MYR, IDR, THB, PHP, and VND

MYR, IDR, THB, PHP, and VND Online banking—Trustly (EU region): EUR, GBP, SEK, DKK, NOK, PLN, and CZK

On eToro, U.S.-based residents can only trade crypto, but international traders can invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, and stocks. The top eToro features include:

Crypto CopyPortfolios: The portfolio management product uses a predetermined investment strategy. Users must invest a minimum of $2,000 to $5,000, depending on the portfolio, to automatically copy the portfolio.

The portfolio management product uses a predetermined investment strategy. Users must invest a minimum of $2,000 to $5,000, depending on the portfolio, to automatically copy the portfolio. CopyTrading: See real-time trades made by public investors, follow, and copy traders with a minimum investment of $500 per trader you want to copy.

See real-time trades made by public investors, follow, and copy traders with a minimum investment of $500 per trader you want to copy. Demo account: Play around with $100,000 in mock money to mimic market transactions and see how you do before investing real funds.

Both platforms offer a digital wallet. eToro provides a hot wallet for verified eToro platform users. It supports over 120 cryptocurrencies and allows users to store, receive, buy, transfer, or convert more than 500 currency pairs. Unlike eToro, the Coinbase wallet is a standalone hot wallet, and you don’t need to have a Coinbase account to use it. Coinbase lets you store digital collectibles, all ERC-20 tokens, BTC, BCH, ETH, ETC, and LTC.

Coinbase is a simple platform, and its features reflect that. Coinbase accounts provide:

The ability to earn crypto by watching short videos

A coin watchlist with in-app or mobile phone notifications

A newsfeed of cryptocurrency and industry updates

eToro vs. Coinbase: Supported Currencies

eToro features over 100 crypto trading pairs, whereas Coinbase offers about 54, depending on your location, and you can buy coin fractions on both platforms. Coinbase accepts fiat currencies like USD, GBP, and EUR. By comparison, you can withdraw eToro funds in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, JPY, RMB, and RUB.

Both platforms offer popular crypto, but Coinbase provides more up-and-coming altcoins. eToro supports the trading of 16 coins, and you won’t find NEO, MIOTA, or TRX on Coinbase’s list of 51 coins. The 16 eToro cryptocurrencies include:

Bitcoin (BTC) XRP by Ripple Labs (XRP) Ethereum (ETH) Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Ethereum Classic (ETC) Litecoin (LTC) Dash (DASH) Stellar Lumens (XLM) NEO (NEO) EOS (EOS) Cardano (ADA) IOTA (MIOTA) Zcash (ZEC) TRON (TRX) Tezos (XTZ) Binance Coin (BNB)

eToro vs. Coinbase: Security

Both platforms have proved their security levels are up to task. The exchanges offer U.S.-based customers Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance on cash balances up to $250,000. eToro and Coinbase operate under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). But eToro also complies with Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) regulations.

Coinbase offers two-factor (2F) authentication via the Google Authenticator app or short message service (SMS), whereas eToro provides an optional 2F authentication through SMS. While Coinbase says 98% of its coins are stored in air-gapped cold storage, eToro is split. It stores coins in wallets in hot storage, and “coins on the platform are held mostly in cold storage.”

eToro and Coinbase wallets provide multi-signature security. Coinbase offers fingerprint biometric access, while eToro says it provides distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection and standardization protocols.

eToro vs. Coinbase: Fees

Coinbase and eToro use different fee schedules. On Coinbase, users pay a spread of roughly 0.50% for cryptocurrency purchases and cryptocurrency sales, but the actual amount varies due to market fluctuations. On top of the spread, the platform charges a Coinbase Fee, a flat fee, or a percentage, based on the payment method. For instance, a $100 purchase incurs the spread fee plus a payment-based charge. If you pay via ACH, your Coinbase Fee is $2.99. But if you make that transaction via credit card, you’ll pay 3.99% of the purchase amount.

On eToro, traders don’t pay a commission, but they pay fees for a variable spread, ranging from 0.75% to 5.0%, depending on the currency and market. eToro also charges other fees, such as a conversion fee for converting different fiat currencies to USD, a $10 inactivity fee on accounts that show no activity for 12 months, and international users pay a $5 fee to withdraw funds. But, unlike some exchanges, eToro only charges the spread one time when you buy the asset, whereas Coinbase charges a spread on each transaction.

Overall, you’ll pay fewer fees on the eToro platform. For example, if you use a credit card to buy $100 of Bitcoin on eToro, you’ll pay a spread of 0.75% versus a spread of 0.50% plus 3.99% on Coinbase.