European Commission Opens Investigation into Adobe's Figma Acquisition

The European Commission has announced an "in-depth investigation" into Adobe's (ADBE) purchase of Figma, citing fears of a product design monopoly.

Lawmakers said they were concerned over the $20 billion merger's effect on the market for the supply of interactive product design and digital asset creation tools. The Commission will also study whether the transaction may disadvantage rival providers by bundling Figma with Adobe's Creative Cloud suite. The Commission has 90 working days, until 14 December 2023, to make its decision.

Figma, which allows design teams to co-create on workflows or on a collaborative whiteboard, lists companies such as Microsoft and Coinbase as its user base. In a blog statement on September 15, 2022, Figma said the collaboration would accelerate its growth by accessing the expertise and resources of Adobe. The company also stressed that Adobe wants the company to continue operating autonomously.

Adobe said in a statement that it "has no meaningful plans to compete in the product design space," but previously said the deal provides a "massive, fast-growing market opportunity."