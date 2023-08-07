European Commission Opens Investigation into Adobe's Figma Acquisition

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 07, 2023
Adobe

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

The European Commission has announced an "in-depth investigation" into Adobe's (ADBE) purchase of Figma, citing fears of a product design monopoly.

Key Takeaways

  • European Commission opens investigation into Adobe-Figma merger.
  • Regulators fear it will reduce competition in the digital design space.
  • Adobe insists that it wants Figma to operate autonomously.

Lawmakers said they were concerned over the $20 billion merger's effect on the market for the supply of interactive product design and digital asset creation tools. The Commission will also study whether the transaction may disadvantage rival providers by bundling Figma with Adobe's Creative Cloud suite. The Commission has 90 working days, until 14 December 2023, to make its decision.

Figma, which allows design teams to co-create on workflows or on a collaborative whiteboard, lists companies such as Microsoft and Coinbase as its user base. In a blog statement on September 15, 2022, Figma said the collaboration would accelerate its growth by accessing the expertise and resources of Adobe. The company also stressed that Adobe wants the company to continue operating autonomously.

Adobe said in a statement that it "has no meaningful plans to compete in the product design space," but previously said the deal provides a "massive, fast-growing market opportunity."

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. European Commission. "Investigation into Adobe, Figma Merger."

  2. Figma. "A New Collaboration with Adobe."

  3. Reuters. "Adobe's Figma deal faces EU competition investigation."

  4. Adobe. "Adobe - Adobe to Acquire Figma."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description