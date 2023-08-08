EV Parts Maker Proterra Files For Bankruptcy

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Published August 08, 2023
Proterra employees work in a factory.

Courtesy of Proterra.

Electric vehicle parts supplier Proterra Inc (PTRA) filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 on Monday to strengthen its financial position through a recapitalization or by being sold.

The company's shares plummeted by more than 65% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Amidst demand slowdown, funding and supply chain constraints, EV parts maker Proterra filed for bankruptcy.
  • Shares fell more than 65% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.
  • Proterra is continuing operations while seeking to strengthen its financial position through a recapitalisation or by being sold.

Proterra's assets and liabilities, declared in its Chapter 11 petition in Delaware, are at least $500 million each. By voluntarily declaring bankruptcy, the company is protected from creditors while it explores avenues of repayment.

Proterra plans to continue operating through the bankruptcy process while using its existing capital to fund operations. Salaries will be paid, and vendors will be compensated on a go-forward basis as per Chapter 11 rules.

The EV battery maker will separate each product line through the bankruptcy reorganization process to maximize independent potential. Including debt, the company was valued at $1.6 billion in a January 2021 merger deal with a blank-check company.

Proterra posted losses of $244 million in the first quarter of the year compared to a loss of $50 million in the same period last year. The company acknowledged its history of losses and admitted during its first quarter results it may not achieve profitability in the future.

Earlier this year, Proterra cut jobs and costs by combining its electric bus and battery production in South Carolina.

While U.S. consumers want to purchase EVs, rising prices pose an affordability concern, a Deloitte survey found earlier this year. Supply chain concerns and financing drought amidst slow demand have become major challenges to EV makers. Last month, 2018 EV startup Lordstown also filed for bankruptcy while seeking a buyer that would enable it to re-start production.

Proterra 1 day chart

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work.

