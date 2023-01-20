Existing Home Sales Fell Less Than Expected in December

Sales of previously-owned homes fell for the 11th consecutive month in December, although the decline was less than expected as mortgage rates eased and price increases slowed.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported existing home sales dropped 1.5% to 4.02 million, well below economists’ estimates of a 4.5% slide and November’s 7.9% dip. They were down 34% from a year earlier.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun noted that while potential buyers continued to face difficulties of limited inventory and high borrowing costs, mortgage rates “have markedly declined after peaking late last year,” and he expects sales to pick up again soon.

Yun pointed out that more buyers are avoiding paying high rates by making all-cash purchases, which accounted for 28% of all transactions last month, up from 26% in November and 23% in December of 2021.

Price Discounts

Yun explained that prices “are still positive, though mildly,” with the median existing home price higher by 2.3% to $366,900. He added that markets in about half the country are likely to offer discounted prices compared to last year.

Total housing inventory in December was 970,000 units, 13.4% lower than the month before but an increase of 10.2% from a year earlier. Unsold inventory is at a 2.9-month supply at the current sales pace.