Expedia Shares Sink as Its Sales, Bookings, and Outlook Come Up Short

By
Bill McColl
Published August 03, 2023
Expedia

Key Takeaways

  • Expedia's revenue and gross bookings rose to second-quarter records but missed estimates as growth slowed.
  • The travel site's current quarter bookings and revenue also came in short of projections.
  • Shares of Expedia dropped to a more than two-month low following the news.

Expedia Group (EXPE) shares plummeted more than 16% on Thursday after the online travel site reported sales and bookings that missed forecasts, and gave weaker-than-expected guidance.

Expedia reported revenue rose 5.6% to a second-quarter record of $3.36 billion. Gross bookings also gained 4.5% to hit a second-quarter record at $27.32 billion. However, both were short of estimates as the pace of growth slowed from an 18% year-over-year (YoY) jump in revenue in the first quarter and 20% jump in gross bookings. Profit of $2.89 per share in the second quarter was better than anticipated.

CEO Peter Kern argued travel demand remained strong in the period, and the company was pleased with the progress of its tech transformation. Because of its success, he said, Expedia accelerated its stock buyback program to a record $1.2 billion so far this year. 

Expedia predicted gross bookings in the third quarter, which is typically the best measure for the travel industry, will grow by a high-single-digit percentage, and revenue will post a “modest sequential acceleration.” Those were less than analysts’ forecasts as well. 

Shares of Expedia Group plunged to a more than two-month low following the news. 

EXPE YTD

YCharts
